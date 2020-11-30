Saints take advantage of Broncos' QB problems

DENVER – Taysom Hill didn't look much like an NFL quarterback Sunday when the Denver Broncos held him to 78 yards passing, intercepted him once and sacked him three times.

Despite a paltry passer rating of 43.2, it wasn't Hill who looked out of position in a game New Orleans won handily 31-3 for their first win over the Broncos since Dec. 24, 1994.

It was Broncos QB Kendall Hinton who looked lost – and for good reason: Until Sunday he was a practice squad receiver, and he was forced into action when all of Denver's quarterbacks were disqualified over coronavirus concerns.

“Taysom played this thing just how I wanted him to play it, and it doesn't have to be aesthetically pleasing to be effective,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “The job is to win and he did a good job of that.”

In a grind-it-out slugfest like from pro football's early days, the Saints won their second straight game with Hill subbing for the injured Drew Brees. But Hill wasn't nearly as sharp as a week earlier against the Falcons, when he completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards and a 108.9 passer rating.

Hill did run for 44 yards and two touchdowns against the Broncos, and Latavius Murray rushed for 124 yards and two scores to help the NFC-leading Saints (9-2) overcome a slow start and win for the eighth straight time.

The Broncos (4-7) were forced to play without any of their four quarterbacks because of coronavirus concerns, so they promoted Hinton from their practice squad two hours before kickoff.

“When I got the call it was pure excitement,” Hinton said. “Of course, there was nerves and disbelief but the encouragement the team gave me ... made it a lot easier for me.”

The former Wake Forest quarterback, who converted to wide receiver his senior year, went just 1 for 9 for 13 yards with a sack, two interceptions and a passer rating of zero.

“He did everything he could,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “That was a big, big ask.”

The Broncos (4-7) also sprinkled in some wildcat snaps to running backs Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay, who left in the second half with a knee injury.

The Broncos were thrust into a quarterback quandary when their passers failed to wear masks as mandated by the NFL's COVID-19 protocol last week.

Starting quarterback Drew Lock, backup Brett Rypien and practice squad veteran Blake Bortles were disqualified over the weekend when the NFL discovered the three weren't wearing masks around each other before No. 3 QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.