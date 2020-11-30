Vikings end November with comeback victory

MINNEAPOLIS – Chad Beebe seized the chance to make up for the glaring mistake still fresh in his mind, one of many gaffes that nearly cost Minnesota the game.

After their awful start, the Vikings turned November into quite a redemption tour.

Beebe caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left shortly after he muffed a punt that let Carolina pad its lead. Then Joey Slye's 54-yard field goal try went wide left with 1 second remaining to preserve the Vikings' 28-27 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.

“It's just having that never-give-up attitude. Our entire team kind of felt that way. We had plenty of time to drive down and score, and that's exactly what we did,” said Beebe, who had three catches on the seven-play, 75-yard drive that Kirk Cousins directed in 65 seconds for the lead.

The Vikings (5-6) finished the month with their fourth win in five weeks out of their bye to move within one game of the final NFC wild card spot.

“We made it thrilling there at the end,” coach Mike Zimmer said, “but we got it done.”

PATRIOTS 20, CARDINALS 17: In Foxborough, Massachusetts, Nick Folk kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to lift New England, which rallied in the second half.

James White rushed for two touchdowns for the Patriots (5-6). It was the second time this month that Folk hit a last-second game-winning field goal. His 51-yarder beat the New York Jets 30-27 on Nov. 9.

Arizona (6-5) hasn't beaten New England since 2012.

FALCONS 43, RAIDERS 6: In Atlanta, Deion Jones returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown, and Matt Ryan threw a pair of short scoring passes to lead Atlanta.

The Raiders (6-5) lost their second in a row and looked very much like a pretender in the AFC playoff race, producing a listless, mistake-filled performance against an Atlanta team that's playing out the season under an interim coach.

Derek Carr had a miserable day, fumbling the ball away three times in addition to delivering the pick that the Falcons linebacker returned for his fifth career TD.

DOLPHINS 20, JETS 3: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two touchdown passes to lead Miami.

Fitzpatrick started in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa (thumb), and the Dolphins kept New York winless.

The veteran quarterback was 24 of 39 for 257 yards with TD throws to tight ends Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen, to help Miami (7-4) bounce back after having a five-game winning streak end last week.

New York starting quarterback Sam Darnold played after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. But he was unable to get much going for the offense. Darnold was intercepted twice, and the Jets (0-11) twice couldn't take advantage of takeaways by the defense. Darnold was 16 of 27 for 197 yards.

BILLS 27, CHARGERS 17: In Orchard Park, New York, Tre'Davious White's fourth-quarter interception set up Tyler Bass' 43-yard field goal to help Buffalo hold on.

Josh Allen threw for a touchdown and ran for another score for the AFC East-leading Bills (8-3), who nearly blew an 18-point third-quarter lead. Receiver Cole Beasley also completed a touchdown pass.

GIANTS 19, BENGALS 17: In Cincinnati, Wayne Gallman Jr. ran for a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal in the first quarter, and Graham Gano returned from the COVID-19 list to kick four field goals as New York (4-7) moved into a tie with Washington for first place in the woeful NFC East.

The Giants lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a hamstring injury in the second half, and backup Colt McCoy played the rest of the game.

The Bengals (2-8-1) started quarterback Brandon Allen, a player who was promoted from the practice squad, in place of rookie Joe Burrow, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in last week's loss to Washington. Allen was 17 for 29 for 136 yards.

49ERS 23, RAMS 20: In Inglewood, California, Robbie Gould made a 42-yard field goal as time expired, and the San Francisco snapped a three-game losing streak.

The 49ers handed Los Angeles (7-4) its first loss at new SoFi Stadium, and swept the season series for the second straight year.

Nick Mullens passed for 253 yards and led two late scoring drives for the defending NFC champion Niners (5-6).