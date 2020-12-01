Steelers-Ravens set for Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens' struggle to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus forced their rescheduled game tonight against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday afternoon.

It's the third fix to a matchup originally slated to be played Thanksgiving night. The game will remain on NBC but at 3:40 p.m.

Also, the Steelers' home game in Week 13 against Washington has been moved from Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday. The Ravens home game against Dallas will be at 8:05 p.m. Dec. 8. It was originally set for Thursday night.

Ravens-Steelers was moved back one more day for medical reasons, but now Baltimore gets some time for workouts. The NFL permitted the Ravens to return to their facility Monday night under doctors' supervision, which is similar to what happened when the Tennessee Titans had a coronavirus outbreak earlier this season. .

49ers to play 2 games in Arizona

The San Francisco 49ers will play two home games in Arizona after new coronavirus regulations put in place by officials in Northern California forced the team to find a temporary home.

The 49ers (5-6) will play host to Buffalo on Monday night and Washington on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, because the 49ers won't be able to practice or play games in their home in Santa Clara County for three weeks.

The Niners have road games scheduled at Dallas on Dec. 20 and then Dec. 26 at Arizona against the Cardinals. They finish the season with a home game against Seattle on Jan. 3, which could be played at Levi's Stadium if the ban is lifted.

Extra points

Houston receiver Will Fuller says he has been suspended for six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The Notre Dame product announced the suspension on Instagram, saying that the suspension was from a medication he was prescribed that he believed to be permitted, but that was banned under the league's policy. ... Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett is on track to be activated from the COVID-19 list Wednesday. ... Cincinnati rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee this week, coach Zac Taylor said. ... The league has set its schedule for the league's Saturday tripleheader on Dec. 26. Tampa Bay will visit Detroit at 1 p.m. followed by San Francisco at Arizona (4:30 p.m.) and Miami at Las Vegas (8:15 p.m. EST). ... ESPN announced that two “Monday Night Football” games in December will be simulcast on ABC. ABC will air the Buffalo-San Francisco game next week, and the Bills-New England contest Dec. 28.