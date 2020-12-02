Steelers, Ravens finally get on field

PITTSBURGH – Mike Tomlin isn't into hypotheticals. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach prefers to deal with what is happening, not what might happen.

This season, however, has challenged that approach. The unbeaten Steelers (10-0) are scheduled to play host to some semblance of the Baltimore Ravens (6-4) in a game already pushed back three times, first from Thanksgiving to last Sunday, then from last Sunday to Tuesday night, then from Tuesday to today. The game is the first NFL contest scheduled for a Wednesday since the 2012 season opener.

Assuming, of course, that they play. Hardly a given in a year when uncertainty and chaos is just one positive COVID-19 test away. “It's day to day,” Tomlin said. “It's a sensitive situation.”

An ever-changing one too. The Ravens had more than a dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Tuesday, a group that includes reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. The Steelers have COVID-19 issues of their own, with defensive end Stephon Tuitt and starting running back James Conner among the four players who will not play.

The NFL is making every attempt to keep the league on track to finish a 16-game season in 17 weeks; look for quarterback-less Denver's loss to New Orleans on Sunday as proof.

With a win, the Steelers would effectively eliminate Baltimore, the defending AFC North champions, from the division race. It would also keep Pittsburgh a game clear of reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City for the top seed in the conference – and the one bye available this season.

Extra points

Indianapolis punter Rigoberto Sanchez said surgery to remove a cancerous tumor went well. The four-year veteran, who doubles as the Colts' kickoff specialist, made the announcement in a Twitter post Tuesday night, one day after he revealed the diagnosis on social media. “Surgery went well,” he wrote. “Overwhelmed by all the love and support everyone sent my way.” ...

Cleveland's Myles Garrett was activated from the COVID-19 list after missing two games with the virus. Garrett has been cleared to return to practice this week. While they welcome back Garrett, the Browns said they'll be without Ronnie Harrison, a hard-hitting safety who was placed on injured reserve after tests showed he suffered a severe shoulder injury on Sunday against Jacksonville. Harrison will miss at least three games. ...

Tavon Austin is attempting to make a comeback with Green Bay as the Packers announced they had signed Austin and released wide receiver Darrius Shepherd. Austin, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 draft of the St. Louis Rams, hadn't played this season.