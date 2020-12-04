Gordon reinstated by league

RENTON, Wash. – Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Thursday and can begin the process of joining the Seattle Seahawks' roster.

Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Gordon after nearly a one-year suspension following his latest off-field transgression for violations of the league's substance abuse policies. Gordon was suspended in December 2019 for violating the league's drug policy. He tested positive for performance enhancers and “substances of abuse.”

It was the eighth time overall Gordon, a wide receiver, had been suspended by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the league's policies on banned substances.

Gordon can begin COVID-19 testing today and may begin attending team and individual meetings next Wednesday should his tests come back negative. Gordon cannot practice with the team until Dec. 21 and would be eligible to play in Seattle's final two regular-season games.

Watt back to form

Romeo Crennel joined the Houston Texans in 2014 as the defensive coordinator. This week, the interim coach was asked what it's been like to see J.J. Watt making game-changing plays in the past two games.

“It was like it was when I first got here,” Crennel said. “He was making those huge plays when I first got here.”

After years plagued by injuries, Watt, 31, is experiencing a renaissance, taking over games as he did when he won NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times from 2012-15.

And it's helped the Texans to two straight wins.

Watt defended a career-high four passes two weeks ago in a win over the Patriots before returning an interception for a touchdown in a Thanksgiving victory over the Lions.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson loved seeing Watt score against the Lions and called his touchdown “dope.”

“It brought me back to the old days,” Watson said. “He's not getting old as we look at it. He's still got some athletic ability. I knew sooner or later, especially after (the New England) game, he was going to get one of them.”

Jets' future in flux

Adam Gase was the hotshot offensive guru, and Sam Darnold the young gun quarterback and face of the New York Jets franchise. Instead, the Jets can only lament what should have been.

“It's on me to get (Darnold) to play better than what he's played,” Gase said. “And so far, I haven't done a good enough job.”

With the Jets sitting at 0-11, Gase is almost certainly gone after the regular-season finale. And with Darnold struggling to progress in his third season, New York will likely move on from him, too.

The Jets currently hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft in April and it's looking increasingly more likely that Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence will be there for them to make a franchise-changing pick.

“I came here to help (Darnold), help him develop his career,” Gase said, “and we haven't been able to do that.”

Darnold has thrown just three touchdown passes this season and none in his past four games.

He has also been intercepted eight times and his 64.0 quarterback rating ranks last in the NFL among players who have started four or more games.