Westbrook says he's happy to be in Washington

Russell Westbrook made a few things clear Saturday: He will remain a Dallas Cowboys fan even though he's now playing in Washington; he's not going to abandon his policy against being friendly with opponents during games; and he doesn't think a championship necessarily completes a player's résumé.

There was one issue that he declined to clear up: Whether he forced his way out of Houston or not.

“Obviously, I'm not the easiest guy to understand,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook was at practice Saturday with the Wizards, who sent former No. 1 overall pick John Wall to Houston last week to acquire the nine-time All-Star. Westbrook has been reunited with coach Scott Brooks, his former Oklahoma City coach.

Washington becomes Westbrook's third team in a year and a half. He was traded by Oklahoma City to Houston after the 2018-19 season and now joins the Wizards to play alongside Bradley Beal.

Asked if he wanted a trade from Houston, Westbrook said: “I'm here in Washington. Happy about where I'm at and understanding that this is a new journey for me and understanding how important it is to focus on where I'm at, focus on the team, focus on the organization, the community, the people here.”

Changes started happening in Houston in mid-September, after the Rockets' stint in the Western Conference playoffs ended. Before the team flight home from the bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, had even landed, Mike D'Antoni informed the Rockets that he wasn't returning as coach; he became an assistant in Brooklyn under Steve Nash. A month later, general manager Daryl Morey left; he ended up in charge in Philadelphia.

Then, stories started emerging that Westbrook and James Harden – the league's highest-scoring backcourt last season, putting up a combined 62 points per game – no longer wanted to play together.

“I think (what) a lot of people don't realize is, basketball, you're only going to play a short amount of time in your life,” Westbrook said. “But the relationships you gain while you play, the people you meet along the way, the people you impact along the way, those last for a lifetime. That's something that you think about. I've had to think about it as I've gotten older ... there are so many great people here.”

Westbrook is a two-time assist champion and a past MVP. Washington hasn't had a player win MVP since Wes Unseld in 1968-69, not only when the team was called the Bullets but when it was also still in Baltimore.

“We do have 13 guys in training camp right now who've only been in the league three years or less,” Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said. “We've got nine guys 24 or younger. We've got to put some blocks around them, some guardrails to keep everybody together. ... Peer coaches are pretty effective and I think that's something Russell will bring.”

Westbrook insists that his on-court motivation is solely about finding ways to win.

“I'm all about trying to do things the right way, regardless of if anybody likes it or not,” Westbrook said. “My thing is making sure that I'm doing the right thing for the right people and impacting as many people as possible.”