Reich expects dangerous Houston team

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans would have had their hands full against Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts under the best circumstances.

Losing their top cornerback and receiver to drug suspensions last week made their task today much more difficult.

The Colts (7-4), who are coming off a tough loss to the Tennessee Titans, have won four of six and rank fifth in the league in total defense.

Houston (4-7) has been playing better lately after a terrible start and has won two in a row for the first time this season. But the Texans suffered a serious blow when cornerback Bradley Roby and receiver Will Fuller were suspended six games each for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

“Any time you have someone on your team make a misstep, that's disappointing, then particularly when they are key contributors,” interim coach Romeo Crennel said. “So, what we'll have to do now is everybody as a group will have to tighten the belt straps and put our best foot forward and get ready for the game on Sunday.”

Indianapolis coach Frank Reich doesn't expect Houston's offense to suffer that much without Fuller considering the way Deshaun Watson has been playing. The fourth-year quarterback has thrown 15 touchdowns with no interceptions in his past six games.

“Deshaun's playing at a very high level,” Reich said. “I'm sure they think just like we think, it's got to be the next man up and you have high expectations of the guy coming in.”

With Fuller out, Houston's top receiver is Brandin Cooks, who ranks second on the team with 719 yards receiving.

The Texans will also look for bigger contributions from Keke Coutee and tight ends Jordan Akins and Darren Fells.

On defense, the Texans know how difficult facing an offense led by Rivers can be. Defensive end J.J. Watt, who returned an interception for a touchdown last week, raved about the veteran, who turns 39 on Tuesday.

“He's one of the smartest players I've ever played against,” Watt said. “He can call out your blitzes. He can call out your defensive schemes. He can tell guys they're misaligned on your defense. He's a brilliant player who does an insane amount of film study, who works extremely hard to master his craft, and he's obviously done it at a high level for a long time. It's a great challenge for us, and I'm looking forward to it.”

Win one for ...

Indianapolis will be without punter Rigoberto Sanchez after he had surgery Tuesday to remove a cancerous tumor.

Reich hasn't said when Sanchez will return. Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship worked with the punt team at practice Wednesday. Thursday, the Colts signed punter Ryan Allen to the practice squad.

But Sanchez is more than a punter. In addition to being one of the more popular personalities, he also kicks off and holds for Blankenship on field goals and extra points.

Slowing him down

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton is having a down year with just 408 yards receiving, but he has had some of the best games of his career against the Texans.

Hilton had a regular-season career-high 223 yards receiving in a win over the Texans in 2014, a 175-yard game against them in 2017 and finished with 199 yards receiving in a 2018 victory against Houston.

Slow starts

One focal point for the Colts has been a faster start.

Indianapolis trailed at halftime in each of its past three games, rallying for wins against Tennessee and Green Bay before failing to overcome last week's 21-point deficit in the Titans rematch.

So, after getting outscored 63-28 in the first half the past two weeks, the message has been simple.

“Offenses are scripting the first 15-20 plays and usually they have their best stuff in that 15-20 plays,” Reich said. “Well, that's when we have to bring our best stuff. We have to find ways to stop that good stuff that offenses are bringing, and we'll continue to work on that.”