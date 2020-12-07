Packers win it with late 77-yard TD run

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On a day when Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams reached personal milestones, the Packers needed a long run from Aaron Jones to put the Eagles away.

Jones rushed for 130 yards and delivered a game-clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left as the Packers delivered seven sacks and withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to defeat Philadelphia 30-16 on Sunday.

“We ran a similar play the play before, and I felt like I was close to breaking it, somebody just got a hand on me.,” Jones said of his career-long burst. “A-Rod called a similar play in the huddle, and I knew if I see a little crease, I'd be able to break it.”

Rodgers and Adams provided much of the highlights early in the game as Green Bay built a 23-3 lead before the Eagles scored two touchdowns in a span of just over a minute. Philadelphia's comeback started after rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts took over for an ineffective Carson Wentz.

“We needed a spark,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “We needed something to go our way, so I put Jalen in the game.”

Rodgers connected with Adams on two of his three touchdown passes to increase his career total to 400, becoming the seventh player to join that fraternity.

The only other players with at least 400 touchdown passes are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino and Philip Rivers.

Rodgers got to No. 400 in his 193rd career game, faster than any other player. He has 36 touchdown passes this year and is the first player to throw at least 35 in five separate seasons. Rodgers also did it in 2011 (45), 2012 (39), 2014 (38) and 2016 (40).

“Those are fun milestones for sure,” Rodgers said. “I'm not sure how long I'm going to be able to hold on to the second one. There's some really good young quarterbacks who I'm guessing are amassing some numbers in that vicinity.”

Philadelphia's rally started with Hurts' 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward on fourth-and-18. Jalen Reagor's 73-yard punt return cut the lead to 23-16 with 6:30 left, though Jake Elliott missed the extra point.

The Eagles forced a second straight three-and-out, but couldn't move the ball and punted. That's when Jones put away the game.

Jones ran through a big hole in the middle of the line, broke an attempted ankle tackle and headed downfield as a second defender made an unsuccessful diving attempt to stop him. He raced down the left sideline, eluded a defender inside Philadelphia's 30-yard line and worked his way through traffic to reach the end zone.