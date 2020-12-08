Bryant could face old team

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant has provided depth and experience at wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens following his return from a two-year hiatus.

His numbers have thus far been lackluster, a word that also sums up the way Dallas and Baltimore have played recently heading into tonight's matchup between teams struggling to remain in the playoff picture.

The Cowboys (3-8) have dropped five of six, yet still have a shot at the postseason because the NFC East is awful. The Ravens (6-5) have lost three in a row but hope to rebound behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after missing last week's loss to Pittsburgh.

An outbreak of COVID-19 among the Ravens pushed the Pittsburgh game back six days and forced the NFL to move the Dallas-Baltimore game from last Thursday.

Bryant scored 73 touchdowns over eight strong seasons for Dallas before being released in April 2018. He hoped to catch on with New Orleans, but tore his Achilles tendon soon after signing and remained inactive before joining Baltimore's practice squad in late October.

Promoted to the 53-man roster soon after that, Bryant, 32, has been a mentor and had four catches for 28 yards in three games (all against Tennessee on Nov. 22).