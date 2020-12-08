Hilton heating up as Colts make playoff push

INDIANAPOLIS – T.Y. Hilton waited 11 games to catch his first touchdown pass from Philip Rivers.

Now he has two in two weeks, his first 100-yard game in almost two years, and the four-time Pro Bowler seems to be finding his groove. The timing couldn't be better as the Indianapolis Colts fight for a playoff berth.

“Sort of, yeah,” Hilton said when asked if Sunday's game plan was designed around his playmaking skills. “It was just trying to get me going, and there's no better place to do it than here (Houston). It got me going, got me flowing, and it got the offense going.”

The successes of Hilton and the Colts have gone hand in hand most of the last nine seasons. But Indianapolis (8-4) needed everything the 31-year-old receiver could muster to get past the Texans 26-20.

He caught an 18-yard pass on Indianapolis' first play. He finished the first drive with a nifty 21-yard catch-and-run play for his second score of the season. He kept Indianapolis' second scoring drive alive with a twisting, 21-yard, third-down reception that was originally ruled out of bounds. And his 16-yard catch late in the first half set up a 42-yard field goal to give Indianapolis a 24-17 lead.

The impact Hilton made was evident on the stat sheet. In the first half, he caught seven passes for 100 yards when Indianapolis scored a season-high 24 points. He caught one pass for 10 yards in the second half when Indianapolis' offense was shut out.

But his presence looms larger than numbers.

“When you see him make a play, the sideline just gets electric because of the guy he is in the locker room,” rookie running back Jonathan Taylor said. “So when he makes a play, he gets the offense and the defense going.”

Hilton has showed flashes this season. He had four catches for 53 yards in a season-opening loss at Jacksonville, and six catches for 69 yards in the loss at Cleveland.

But after catching four passes for a season-high 81 yards against Tennessee and topping those numbers at Houston, Hilton may finally be on track for a strong finish – like the Colts need.

“I feel like we've said it all year long, it's just a matter of time till he really gets rolling,” quarterback Philip Rivers said. “I know it's not the same statistics that we're used to seeing him have. But he had a huge day. “

What's working

Indianapolis' second-half defense has been virtually impenetrable, allowing 7.33 points over the final two quarters after shutting out Houston for the final 30 minutes Sunday.

What needs help

The first-half defense. As incredibly stout as Indianapolis has been in the second half, slow starts remain a mystery. Indianapolis has been outscored 100-65 in the first half the past four weeks.

Injured

Offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon. That leaves Indianapolis' already short-handed line even thinner. Clark had replaced left tackle Anthony Castonzo (sprained MCL) in the starting lineup.