Jets fire defensive coordinator

NEW YORK – Adam Gase thought through the final agonizing moments of the New York Jets' stunning loss and tried to not make a rash decision.

The coach got a little bit of sleep before he headed to the team's facility Monday morning – with the same conclusion he had Sunday night: defensive coordinator Gregg Williams had to go.

“I just felt like that was the best thing for our team moving forward,” Gase said during a conference call. “Organizationally, we had a discussion this morning and we felt like this was the best move to make.”

Williams was fired after he inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas on Sunday with the Jets seconds away from their first victory. Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III – who was in man-to-man, or Cover Zero, coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson – with 5 seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 31-28 win.

The decision was criticized by fans, media and even his own players. It left players, who moments earlier were celebrating what appeared to be a win, in shock.

The team announced it had “parted ways” with Williams, and assistant head coach/inside linebackers coach Frank Bush would serve as the interim defensive coordinator.

Gase was surprised to hear the play call by Williams, and acknowledged he has authority to overrule the defensive coordinator – but did not.

“I wish I would've,” Gase said.

The Jets are expected to also fire Gase after this season, setting up what should be a busy offseason that will include a coaching search and likely the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft in April.

The Jets (0-12) are four losses from joining the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns as the NFL's only 0-16 teams.

The league is allowing only virtual interviews of candidates for a variety of football jobs, including coach and general manager, until both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention. Troy Vincent, who oversees the league's football operations, believes that will make for more opportunities for a diverse collection of candidates. ... Dallas placed offensive lineman Zack Martin on injured reserve with a calf injury, sidelining the four-time All-Pro for at least three of the five remaining games. Dallas ruled cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) as out for tonight's game at Baltimore.