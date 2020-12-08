Washington surprises Steelers

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers spent three months shaking off whatever 2020 threw at them. Schedule changes. Injuries to a handful of impact players. The ever-present threat of COVID-19.

Through the chaos, they kept winning. Sometimes pretty. Sometimes ugly. Sometimes a little of both in the same game. Through it all, they insisted they were well aware of their flaws, pointing out time and again the only thing perfect about them was their record.

So much for that.

Pittsburgh's bid for an unbeaten season is over. Washington's – yes, Washington's – quest for an unlikely division title may just be starting.

Alex Smith threw for 296 yards and a touchdown, Dustin Hopkins kicked a tie-breaking 45-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining, and Washington rallied for a 23-17 victory Monday in one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season.

“We've been down for such a long time, and we're trying to rebuild ourselves and build up,” first-year coach Ron Rivera said. “This is something we can build off of.”

The Steelers (11-1) missed a chance to clinch a playoff berth and dropped into a tie with defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City for the best record in the AFC with four weeks remaining. They squandered a 14-point lead.

“It stinks,” Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. “Been awhile since we lost a game. It's not a good feeling.”

The Steelers were 10-point favorites while facing a team that hadn't won three straight since 2018 and hadn't won in Pittsburgh since 1991. Yet a day after the New York Giants won at Seattle, Washington (5-7) kept pace while giving the lowly NFC East its second marquee victory in 25-ish hours.

Roethlisberger passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns, but was picked off by Jon Bostic – a former Steeler – with 1:59 remaining.

Hopkins added another 45-yard field goal and Pittsburgh's last-gasp drive ended with the ball near midfield and Washington's players sprinting off in celebration while the Steelers trudged to the locker room.