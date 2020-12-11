Sherman, 49ers split looks likely

Richard Sherman said it will likely take a “miracle” for him to return to the San Francisco 49ers next season because of the team's tight salary cap situation.

Sherman is in the final year of a three-year contract he negotiated by himself with the 49ers after being released by Seattle in 2018.

Sherman is earning nearly $14 million this season, but with the salary cap possibly dropping next season because of reduced revenues from the coronavirus, keeping Sherman will be tough.

The Niners have about 40 players who aren't under contract next season, including star left tackle Trent Williams. Linebacker Fred Warner also is in line for a lucrative extension, making it difficult for Sherman to be able to return.

“If there's some miracle that happens, then sure there's an opening,” Sherman said. “But there's 40 free agents and they'll probably have $30 million or less in cash. They got to bring back Trent who costs over $20 million. They have to pay Fred, who will cost $18 million-plus a year. Anybody who knows the situation understands that.”

Sherman has performed well after being cut by Seattle following a season-ending Achilles injury in 2017. He started 14 games his first season with the Niners but showed some rust returning from the injury.

Sherman had three interceptions and 11 passes defensed last season when he was a second-team All-Pro.

Denver coach learns from virus

Denver defensive coordinator Ed Donatell's harrowing experience with the coronavirus weakened his body but awakened his spirit.

“The big takeaway is you miss the contact with people, that day-to-day contact with your players on the field, with your fellow coaches, coaching in games. I've never been deprived of that and it wasn't a lot of fun,” Donatell said in his first public comments since testing positive for COVID-19 on Halloween.

“But I learned some things,” Donatell added. “I learned how special a lot of things are in life, and how important your health is. There are times when you got to press the pause button.”

Donatell, 63, missed six games and spent five days in a Denver hospital with breathing difficulties. He is one of two people in the NFL known to have been hospitalized because of the virus that has killed more than 280,000 Americans. The other is Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead.

Fitzgerald says symptoms mild

Veteran Arizona receiver Larry Fitzgerald described fairly mild physical symptoms during his 13-day absence from the Cardinals after testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

The mental aspect was much more taxing.

“The scariest part is nobody can really give you any answers,” Fitzgerald said. “You learn new information every single day. You feel symptoms and you ask, and nobody can really tell you it's going to be better or this is how long it usually lasts. There's no real answers. You're mind kind of wanders, you're sitting at home, watching TV, you see the cases and the deaths across the nation and all these things are running through your mind.”