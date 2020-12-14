Brady tosses 2 TDs as Bucs defeat Vikings

TAMPA, Fla. – If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't end the NFL's second-longest playoff drought, they can only blame themselves.

The Bucs (8-5) bolstered their chances of their first postseason berth in 13 years with Sunday's 26-14 victory over Minnesota. The Vikings (6-7) remain in contention, too, despite another poor performance by kicker Dan Bailey.

“We control our destiny. ... That's all we've wanted, to be able to set ourselves up to be playing football in January,” Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett said, “and we're in that position right now.”

Tampa Bay hasn't made the playoffs since 2007 and doesn't have a postseason win since the team's Super Bowl run 18 years ago. It entered Sunday coming off a bye and holding the sixth playoff spot in the NFC, with the Vikings nipping at their heels after winning five of six following a 1-5 start.

“It was huge. We had to do this,” coach Bruce Arians said. “It was a big game for us.”

Tom Brady threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns, rebounding from losing three home games against division title contenders in a four-week span.

“It was a good win. We're obviously going to need to just keep making progress,” said Brady, who was 15 of 23 with no turnovers before a socially distanced crowd of 16,031 that included NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Minnesota's Dalvin Cook rushed for 102 yards against the league's No. 1-ranked rushing defense, and the Vikings had the ball nearly twice as long. The Bucs, however, made the most of their opportunities with a balanced attack.

“I was asked early this week about our identity ... I think we just showed it,” Arians said. “We can do any damn thing we want to do.”

Brady improved to 15-4 in 19 regular-season starts after a bye, tossing TD passes of 48 yards to Scotty Miller and 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski. Ronald Jones had a 1-yard touchdown run and Ryan Succop kicked field goals of 18 and 46 yards.