Hurts, Eagles down Saints

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown, Miles Sanders had 115 yards rushing and a pair of scores as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New Orleans Saints 24-21 on Sunday. The Eagles (4-8-1) snapped a four-game losing streak and stayed within reach in the woeful NFC East.

The Saints (10-3) had won nine in a row and were 8-0 over the past two seasons without Drew Brees before running into the inspired Eagles. The loss dropped the Saints to the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind Green Bay.

WASHINGTON 23, 49ERS 15: In Glendale, Arizona, rookies Chase Young and Kamren Curl scored defensive touchdowns and Washington grabbed sole possession of first place in the NFC East. Washington (6-7) has won four straight games and is one game ahead of the New York Giants.

SEAHAWKS 40, JETS 3: In Seattle, Russell Wilson threw four touchdowns passes as Seattle (9-4) stayed even with the Los Angeles Rams on top of the NFC West and kept New York winless. Wilson threw touchdowns to Freddie Swain, DK Metcalf, Will Dissly and David Moore.

CARDINALS 26, GIANTS 7: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Haason Reddick had a franchise-record five sacks and three forced fumbles to lead Arizona. Kyler Murray added a touchdown pass as the Cardinals (7-6) snapped a three-game skid and ended a four-game winning streak that had moved the Giants (5-8) to the top of the NFC East.

TITANS 31, JAGUARS 10: In Jacksonville, Florida, Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tennessee. It was Henry's fourth game with at least 200 yards and two scores to set an NFL record he previously shared with Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson.

COWBOYS 30, BENGALS 7: In Cincinnati, Andy Dalton tossed two touchdown passes in his return to Cincinnati to lead Dallas.

BRONCOS 32, PANTHERS 27: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Drew Lock threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to lead Denver, which got an 83-yard punt return from Diontae Spencer for a touchdown.

CHARGERS 20, FALCONS 17: In Inglewood, California, Michael Badgley hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift Los Angeles, which got the ball when Michael Davis picked off Matt Ryan's pass intended for Calvin Ridley.