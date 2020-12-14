Postgame blitz

Passing

Drew Lock, Broncos, threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to lead Denver past Carolina 32-27.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers, ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes to help Green Bay beat Detroit 31-24 and clinch the NFC North title.

Mitchell Trubisky, Bears, threw three touchdown passes to help Chicago snap a six-game losing streak with a 36-7 victory over Houston.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks, threw four more touchdowns passes to give him a career-high 36 for the season before resting in the fourth quarter of Seattle's 40-3 rout of the New York Jets.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles, ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown in his first NFL start as Philadelphia beat New Orleans 24-21.

Rushing

David Montgomery, Bears, ran for an 80-yard touchdown on Chicago's first play from scrimmage, tied the fourth-longest run in franchise history, and finished with a season-high 113 yards on 11 carries.

Jonathan Taylor, Colts, rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two scores in Indianapolis' 44-27 victory over Las Vegas.

Miles Sanders, Eagles, had 115 yards rushing and a pair of scores.

Receiving

Allen Robinson, Bears, caught nine passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, had nine receptions for 136 yards to help Arizona beat the New York Giants 26-7.

Travis Kelce, Chiefs, caught eight passes for 136 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's 33-27 win at Miami.

T.Y. Hilton, Colts, caught two touchdown passes and finished with five receptions for 86 yards.

KJ Hamler, Broncos, had touchdown catches of 49 and 37 yards.

Special teams

Diontae Spencer, Broncos, returned a punt 83 yards for his first career score.

Mecole Hardman, Chiefs, scored untouched on a 67-yard punt return.

Michael Badgley, Chargers, hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lead Los Angeles to a 20-17 victory over Atlanta.

Defense

Haason Reddick, Cardinals, had a franchise-record five sacks and three forced fumbles.

Khalil Mack, Bears, had a sack for a safety, recovered a fumble and deflected a pass.

Rookies Chase Young and Kamren Curl, Washington, each scored defensive touchdowns in a 23-15 win at San Francisco. Young scooped up a fumble and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter. Curl intercepted a pass from Nick Mullens and ran 76 yards the other way for a score in the third quarter.

Khari Willis, Colts, clinched a win with a 53-yard interception return for his first career touchdown with 5:22 to play.

Aldon Smith, Cowboys, returned a fumble 78 yards for a touchdown in Dallas' 30-7 win at Cincinnati.

Jerome Baker, Dolphins, had 21/2 sacks.

– Associated Press