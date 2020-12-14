Tonight's game

Baltimore (7-5) at Cleveland (9-3)

When: 8 p.m. TV: ESPN

The skinny: The Ravens blew out the Browns in Week 1, wrecking coach Kevin Stefanski's debut with Cleveland. ... Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, the first player in NFL history to compile 5,000 yards passing and 2,500 yards rushing in the first three years of his career, returned last week after missing one game with COVID-19 and threw two TD passes and ran for one score against Dallas. ... The Ravens have rushed for at least 100 yards in 35 straight games, the third-longest streak in NFL history. They amassed 294 yards rushing against Dallas. ... Ravens TE Mark Andrews returns after missing the last two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He led Baltimore in receptions last year and ranks second this season with 60, along with a team-high six TD catches. ... Ravens K Justin Tucker had his NFL-record streak of 70 successive FGs inside 40 yards end against Dallas with a miss from 36. But his 90.8% career success rate on all FG tries is the best in league history. ... With just their third winning season since 1999, the Browns are closing in on their first playoff appearance since 2002. ... Stefanski's 9-3 record is the best among the five new NFL coaches. His 12-game record is also the best for a new Browns coach since Blanton Collier also went 9-3 in 1963. ... The Browns scored a team record 38 points in the first half last week against the Titans. ... QB Baker Mayfield threw four TD passes in the first half and finished with a season-high 334 yards. ... Browns RB Nick Chubb is averaging 6.0 yards per carry, and he's fifth in the league in rushing (799 yards) despite missing four games with a sprained right knee. Teammate Kareem Hunt isn't far behind Chubb with 739 yards. ... Browns WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 107 consecutive games.

– Associated Press