Eagles QB Hurts to remain starter

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts earned another start.

The rookie quarterback will be behind center when the Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1) visit the Arizona Cardinals (6-6) on Sunday.

Hurts led the Eagles to a 24-21 upset over the New Orleans Saints (10-3) in his first career start after replacing Carson Wentz.

“Jalen played well. He was a big part of the success we had on offense and obviously helping us win that football game,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday.

Hurts ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown as Philadelphia snapped New Orleans' nine-game winning streak and ended its own four-game slide.

The Eagles racked up 413 total yards against the league's top-ranked defense. Miles Sanders had 115 yards rushing, including 82 on a TD run. The Saints hadn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in the previous 55 games before Hurts and Sanders each reached that mark.

Hurts wasn't sacked, the first time Philadelphia's depleted offensive line didn't allow one this season. Wentz has been sacked 50 times.

Wentz's $128 million, four-year contract extension signed in June 2019 kicks in next season. He was struggling through the worst season of his five-year career before Pederson benched him in the second half of last week's loss at Green Bay.

Lions optimistic

The Detroit Lions (5-8) will hold out hope as long as they can that Matthew Stafford can play Sunday at Tennessee (9-4) with banged-up ribs.

“We'll take it until the end of the week,” interim coach Darrell Bevell said Monday. “He's a little bit better this afternoon than he was this morning.”

Stafford was knocked out of Sunday's 31-27 setback to Green Bay with a rib injury. The veteran quarterback appeared to get hurt while diving for a first down at the Packers 5 midway through the fourth quarter.

“That guy loves to play football and it's going to take a lot to keep him out,” said Bevell, whose backup QB is Chase Daniel.

Streak ends

For just the fourth time since Bill Belichick became Patriots coach in 2000, New England won't end the season as AFC East champions.

The Buffalo Bills improved to 10-3, 7-2 in the conference with their 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. It eliminated the hopes of New England (6-7, 5-4) to extend its NFL-record run of 11 straight division titles.

New England is still mathematically alive to extend its league-record 11 consecutive playoff berths but will need lots of help over the remainder of the season to do so.

“We're very aware of what's going on in the football world. We definitely know who needs to do what,” Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise said. “But we can't focus on that because we're not them, and we're not in their team locker room. We should just continue doing what we need to do about winning games and trying to improve every week.”