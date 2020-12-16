Ravens' win latest lesson for Browns

CLEVELAND – On their way to likely ending the NFL's current longest playoff drought, the Browns are learning lessons every week.

Monday's was: don't shrink.

While showing resilience, toughness, grit, and all the other coaching cliches, against Baltimore in a 47-42 loss that may have been the league's best game of 2020 – Ravens coach John Harbaugh overstated that it was “one of the greatest games in history” – the Browns failed to rise to the moment.

“I would hope we are better the next time we are in that situation,” coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Cleveland couldn't stop Lamar Jackson in the first half or again when the league's reigning MVP returned after being sidelined with cramps. He threw a touchdown on a fourth-down play and drove the Ravens into Justin Tucker's range for a 55-yard field goal with two seconds left.

Jackson's heroics kept the Ravens (8-5) in the playoff picture while denying the Browns (9-4) a 10th win that would have given them their best record after 13 games since 1969.

More importantly, the loss showed the Browns they still aren't among the AFC's elite.

Maybe one day, but not yet.

“I do not look at it as necessary,” Stefanski said, disputing the loss as an inevitable growing pain for a young team. “There are plays that have to be made. If you are going to try and go win a game versus a good football team, you are going to have to go make a few plays.”

Spielman joins Lions' staff

Former linebacker Chris Spielman is joining the Detroit Lions as a special assistant.

Spielman will report to president and CEO Rod Wood and participate in interviews for the team's general manager and coaching vacancies. Detroit fired GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia earlier this season.

The Lions also announced that Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, former Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis and former Arizona Cardinals GM Rod Graves will serve as advisors for the team's searches.

Rooney Award finalists named

Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell is a three-time finalist with New England wide receiver Matthew Slater a finalist for a second straight year and third overall for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award announced by the NFL on Tuesday.

The award first created in 2014 is given each year to an NFL player best demonstrating on-field sportsmanship with fair play, respecting the game and opponents and integrity in competition.

Indianapolis defensive end Justin Houston and Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cameron Heyward are the other finalists from the AFC. The NFC finalists are Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David, Philadelphia center Jason Kelce and San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk.