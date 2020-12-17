Faltering Raiders desperate for win

Little has gone right for the Las Vegas Raiders since they came within less than a minute of pulling off a season sweep against defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

That debilitating loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs has been followed by a lackluster three weeks that included lopsided losses to Atlanta and Indianapolis surrounding a lucky win over the winless New York Jets.

That led to the decision to fire defensive coordinator Paul Guenther in hopes that the Raiders (7-6) can rebound and maintain their playoff hopes starting with tonight's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I think the main thing is the sense of urgency that our team has right now,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “We understand that we could have made it easier on ourselves in the last couple weeks going on this stretch run. The fact is that we still have a chance.

“If that doesn't get you excited, if that doesn't get you going, then I don't know what will.”

The Raiders will likely need to sweep the final three games and get some help if they want to make the playoffs for just the second time in the past 18 seasons.

The playoff hopes for the Chargers (4-9) ended a while ago, but they are just hoping to end the season on a positive note and build on last week's win over Atlanta. Spoiling the Raiders' chances would be a nice bonus.

“It could give a little juice to guys I'm sure,” defensive end Joey Bosa said. “Especially being the Raiders and obviously the rivalry and all that. But to be able to get two wins in such a short period of time would be great, especially with how the season has gone.”

The Raiders will be without four more defensive starters for their first game under new coordinator Rod Marinelli.

Coach Jon Gruden said that defensive end Clelin Ferrell will miss tonight's game with a shoulder injury, and linebacker Nicholas Morrow, cornerback Damon Arnette and safety Johnathan Abram all will be out with concussions. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins is already on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Defensive end Carl Nassib will help replace Ferrell after being a healthy inactive the past two weeks. Recently signed Daryl Worley, who spent the past two seasons with the Raiders, is also back and will help in the secondary.

The Raiders also will be without rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III, who was placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday. Receiver Bryan Edwards, who missed practice Tuesday, was back Wednesday and is expected to play.