Sanchez back after tumor is removed

INDIANAPOLIS – Rigoberto Sanchez returned to the Indianapolis Colts' practice field Wednesday.

It's still unclear when he'll be back in action.

Just 15 days after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, the 26-year-old said he was thankful to be back inside the team facility.

“It was just great being around my brothers, being on the field,” Sanchez said “I was grateful before. I haven't taken one day for granted from the day I stepped inside this building and I'm even more grateful today.”

He declined to say where doctors found the tumor, saying he wanted to keep it personal. Sanchez also said it wasn't clear yet whether he would need any additional treatment.

Indianapolis (9-4) has used Ryan Allen the past two weeks. Allen had a 46-yard average, slightly lower than Sanchez's average of 47.2 yards.

Coach Frank Reich said earlier Wednesday there is “a chance” Sanchez could return this week. But Sanchez isn't going to push it.

“I just try to look at the positive side after they told me I would have to get surgery,” he said.

Decision on length of '21 season delayed

Owners have delayed a decision on implementing a 17-game regular season for 2021. During a teleconference call that replaced the usual December gathering of owners in Dallas, they opted to push back any move on the expanded season until early in 2021. The NFL and the players' union agreed during collective bargaining talks this year to adding one regular season game to the schedule, but not before next season. The length of the preseason would be reduced, as well, if a 17th game is added.

Goodell said the league plans to invite vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl as guests. No set number of invitees has been determined for the Feb. 7 game in Tampa, Florida.

The NFL plans for fans to attend the game.

“We have not landed on a specific capacity yet, and we will work on that with the medical community in the weeks ahead,” said Peter O'Reilly, who oversees major event planning for the league.

Lions' Ragnow played with fractured throat

Detroit center Frank Ragnow told teammates he couldn't talk because of an injury and continued playing against Green Bay.

Lions quarterback Chase Daniel says Wednesday that Ragnow played with a fractured throat. Daniel says the team didn't miss a beat even though Ragnow could not make calls on the line in a 31-24 loss to Green Bay. Ragnow did not practice Wednesday, according to the team's practice report.

Extra points

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees (ribs, lung) has been designated to return from the club's injured reserve list, meaning he could be placed on the active roster and eligible to play Sunday against Kansas City. ... Alex Smith's right calf injury kept him out of practice for Washington and coach Ron Rivera said he'd be OK with waiting until just before the team's next game before deciding who to start at quarterback. ... New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with an injury to his lower leg. ... Baltimore placed receivers Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche on the reserve/COVID-19 list. ... Cincinnati put defensive tackle Geno Atkins on injured reserve with a right shoulder injury.