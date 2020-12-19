Packers want to stay on path to top seed

The Green Bay Packers' path to the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs is straightforward.

Win their final three regular-season games, and the Packers (10-3) have the opportunity to earn a Super Bowl berth without leaving Lambeau Field. That's a tantalizing possibility for a franchise that has lost on the road in three of the past six NFC championship games.

The conference's top seed only has to win two playoff games at home to make it to the Super Bowl. The Packers, who already have clinched the NFC North title, will try to take one more step toward earning that No. 1 seed when they play host to the slumping Carolina Panthers (4-9) tonight.

“Winning two football games at home and then playing in the Super Bowl, that's crystal clear,” Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said. “That's kind of the message we've had for the past week or two.”

The Packers follow up the Carolina game by playing host to Tennessee (9-4) and visiting Chicago (6-7). The Packers and Saints (10-3) share the same record, but Green Bay owns a tiebreaker advantage after winning at New Orleans on Sept. 27.

Green Bay has won three straight thanks in part to the potent passing combination of Adams and Aaron Rodgers. Adams has 14 touchdown catches to tie Kansas City's Tyreek Hill for first place among all NFL players. Rodgers has thrown an NFL-leading 39 touchdown passes.

Bills at Panthers

Josh Allen has gone from an erratic rookie QB from Wyoming to a precision passer in his third NFL season, leading the Buffalo Bills to the cusp of their first AFC East title in a quarter century.

Watching film of the Bills (10-3), the Denver Broncos (5-8) caught a glimpse of what they hope is their own future with erratic quarterback Drew Lock.

Allen, who barely completed half of his passes as a rookie, is close to a 70% passer now and he has a franchise-record 35 combined touchdowns and just nine interceptions with three games remaining beginning today at Empower Field.

“He's having a hell of a season,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “He's a big, strong guy who can run. He's tough to tackle in the pocket and he's tough to tackle when he breaks out of the pocket. ... The guy has really emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.”

Lock is coming off his best game as a pro, a four-touchdown, no-interception masterpiece at Carolina.