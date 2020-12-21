5 TDs for Tannehill as Titans dominate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee is clicking on offense at a rate unseen in franchise history chasing the franchise's first AFC South title since 2008.

The Titans also think they can get better.

Ryan Tannehill accounted for a career-high five touchdowns passing and running, and Derrick Henry ran for 147 yards and a score to move the Titans closer to clinching their third playoff berth in four seasons Sunday routing the Detroit Lions 46-25.

The Titans (10-4) did their part with a second straight victory and fourth in five games to stay atop the AFC South. With Indianapolis beating Houston 27-20, the Titans hold the divisional tiebreaker over the Colts with two games remaining.

They also broke through with the first double-digit win season since 2008, ending a streak of four straight 9-7 seasons.

“Ten wins means nothing,” Tannehill said. “We have bigger goals than that we're just going to find a way to end each week 1-0. We did that. We're successful. Now we have to try to find a way to do that next week.”

The second straight loss after Darrell Bevell won his first as interim coach officially eliminated the Lions (5-9) from playoff contention. Quarterback Matthew Stafford shook off a rib injury to start, throwing for 252 yards and a TD before being pulled for Chase Daniel after Tennessee went up 39-18 with 9:00 left.

“I think it's a valiant effort for him really to even get out there,” Bevell said.

Stafford played with center Frank Ragnow (throat) and right tackle (Tyrell Crosby (ankle) both out.

Tennessee became the fifth team in NFL history with five straight games piling up at least 420 yards total offense and 30 points. The Titans scored a season-high with their fourth game of at least 42 points.

“We want to keep our foot on the gas,” Tannehill said.

Tannehill had the first five-TD game of his career. He ran for two TDs and finished with 273 yards passing and three more TDs, giving him a career-high 31 TD passes.

He became the first Titans player to account for five TDs on the ground and through the air in the same game since Billy Volek did it 16 years ago against the Raiders.

The Lions managed a 53-yard field goal by Prater in the third, tying the NFL record held by Sebastian Janikowski with his 58th career kick of 50 yards or longer.