'Relentless' describes way Colts won again

Keep this between us, but we have here the secret transcript from the hidden microphone in the Indianapolis Colts' final team meeting before Sunday's game against Houston.

“OK, men, here's the game plan. We're going to play the Texans close, because we always do. We'll take a narrow late lead, but then they'll come rumbling down the field like a Formula 1 car in the final minutes. They'll actually believe they're going to score a touchdown. And then they'll fumble, with the end zone close enough to spit into. We'll shake hands and hurry out of there with the win, like we shoplifted it. Just like last time. Any questions?”

Well, maybe it didn't go exactly that way. But it could have.

Two weeks ago, it was a Houston botched snap at the Indianapolis 2 in the final 90 seconds, with the score 26-20. Sunday, it was receiver Keke Coutee – aided and abetted by linebacker Darius Leonard – fumbling at the Indianapolis 2 in the final 20 seconds, with the score 27-20. This isn't déjà vu, this is the Colts vs. Texans.

Or as receiver Zach Pascal said, “I feel like at this point, it's not even shocking anymore.”

Here's what we know: The Colts are 10-4 and closing in on the playoffs, when they might have been 8-6 and taking water, had only Houston held onto the football. Then again, isn't that part of the Indianapolis 2020 script?

“We found a way,” tackle DeForest Buckner said, and that might as well be the team motto. This is no longer just a winning season for the Colts, this is turning into a fairy tale.

Consider the big picture.

The aging quarterback, who just turned 39, has found second wind in his career. Philip Rivers is living a renaissance, with another late winning drive Sunday.

The unusual collection of adversity-overcomers who are his teammates. Take Pascal, who caught two touchdown passes Sunday, including the game-winner. He was once an undrafted free agent and has been released three times. He handed out shirts to his Indianapolis teammates this season with a dog on the front. Dogs, he said, are relentless and tough. He spoke to the team Saturday with the message of “keep your foot on the gas.”

Or take the defense that has grown into one of league's elite units, and refused to break Sunday, as it has refused so many times. “You can get the ball all the way down to the 1-yard line, but I don't give a damn if you don't score. That's the mindset you've got to have as a defense.” Leonard said. “As long as you have a blade of grass to defend, that's all you have to defend.” So there he was, with the game teetering, to poke the football out of Coutee's arms at the goal line. “If you know me, you know that I punch every time I tackle,” he said. “I want to be the one to make a play.”

The defense could wear that on the back of its jerseys.

Most of all, take the recent journey of Rigoberto Sanchez.

Three weeks ago, he played in a game, even while knowing cancer surgery was imminent. On Dec. 1, he had a tumor removed. From where, he's not saying, only that they caught it early and his prognosis is good. Sunday, 19 days after surgery, he kicked off and held for PATs and field goals and punted.

Sanchez blew kisses to the virus-mandated small crowd when he was introduced, and his teammates shared the moment.

“All the guys felt it,” Buckner said.

“It's always God's plan,” Sanchez described the other day of his remarkable return. “His plan is always bigger than mine.”

Add all that together and it sounds like a team with its heads and its fortunes headed the right direction.

“Here's what we just talked about in the locker room,” coach Frank Reich said. “What I'm most excited about is in the fourth quarter of that game, when the game is on the line, we made plays in all three phases ... that's what playing December football – that's meaningful, that's what it takes to continue to build the DNA and who we are and where we believe we are going.”

'Tis the season to be jolly, and the Colts had plenty of reasons for that Sunday. It's beginning to look a lot like the playoffs.

Mike Lopresti is a freelance writer who's columns appear periodically.