Monday, December 21, 2020 1:00 am
Roundup
Winless no more: Jets top Rams
Associated Press
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Sam Darnold passed for 207 yards and the New York Jets finally earned the first victory of their miserable season Sunday, holding on for a 23-20 win that erased the possibility of the third winless 16-game season in NFL history.
Frank Gore rushed for an early touchdown and made a decisive third-down reception with 2:05 left for the Jets (1-13), who also ended the longest losing streak in franchise history.
New York blew most of a 17-point lead in the second half. The Jets' defense stopped the Rams on downs at midfield with 3:54 to play before Darnold hit Gore with a short pass over the middle to convert a third down that allowed the Jets to run out the clock.
New York might have ruined its chances at the No. 1 overall pick in the draft because Jacksonville (1-13) is likely to win a tiebreaker based on strength of schedule.
Darnold, the Jets' third-year quarterback, looked right at home in his first pro game in his native Southern California.
The former USC Trojans star went 22 of 31 with a touchdown pass and no interceptions.
BUCCANEERS 31, FALCONS 27: In Atlanta, Tom Brady rallied Tampa Bay from a pair of 17-point deficits by leading the Buccaneers (9-5) on five straight scoring drives (four touchdowns and a field goal) in the second half.
Brady capped his latest rally with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown with 6:19 remaining. The league's oldest player finished 31 of 45 for 390 yards and two TDs.
SEAHAWKS 20, WASHINGTON 15: In Landover, Maryland, Russell Wilson threw a touchdown pass, Carlos Hyde ran 50 yards for a score, and Seattle (10-4) picked off Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins twice to clinch a playoff spot. Shaquill Griffin and D.J. Reed each had an interception.
After a Haskins-led comeback from a 20-3 deficit fell short, Washington (6-8) had its winning streak snapped at four. Haskins finished 38 of 55 for 295 yards, a TD pass and the two interceptions.
RAVENS 40, JAGUARS 14: In Baltimore, Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score as Baltimore won its third straight and handed Jacksonville its 13th straight loss.
Baltimore took a 26-0 lead in the second quarter before cruising to the finish.
COWBOYS 41, 49ERS 33: In Arlington, Texas, Tony Pollard ran for two touchdowns to lead Dallas (5-9), which kept its faint playoff hopes alive.
Four of the seven Dallas scores were set up by turnovers from the 49ers (5-9), who guaranteed themselves becoming the second Super Bowl runner-up in the past 13 seasons to finish with a losing record the next year.
DOLPHINS 22, PATRIOTS 12: In Miami Gardens, Florida, undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed and veteran Matt Breida combined for 208 yards rushing as Miami eliminated New England from playoff contention, ending the Patriots' NFL-record run of 11 consecutive postseason appearances.
The Dolphins entered the game last in the league in yards per carry, and Ahmed became their first 100-yard rusher since 2018, totaling 122 yards and scoring a 2-point conversion on a trick play.
Breida added 86 yards, and the Dolphins totaled a season-high 250 against the Patriots, who were gashed for more than 150 on the ground for the fifth time this year.
CARDINALS 33, EAGLES 26: In Glendale, Arizona, Kyler Murray threw for a career-high 406 yards, and DeAndre Hopkins had 169 yards receiving and a stellar TD catch as Arizona improved is position in the playoff race.
The Cardinals (8-6) would be the No. 7 and final seed in the NFC playoffs.
The Eagles (4-9-1) trailed 16-0 in the first quarter but rallied to tie the game at 26 in the third quarter after quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for a 7-yard touchdown.
Arizona responded with its go-ahead touchdown drive capped by Hopkins' spectacular 20-yard grab.
Saturday
PACKERS 24, PANTHERS 16: In Green Bay, Wisconsin, Aaron Jones rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown as the Packers (11-3) reached the end zone on their first three series before hanging on to win their fourth straight.
Aaron Rodgers threw for a season-low 143 yards but produced a touchdown pass – his 40th – and a touchdown run for the Packers. Rodgers is the first player in NFL history to throw at least 40 touchdown passes in three seasons.
