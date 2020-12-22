Bears see Jaguars as threat

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Forget about draft position and postseason chances. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is expecting a challenge when his team visits lowly Jacksonville.

Chicago (7-7) stayed in the playoff race with a 33-27 victory at Minnesota on Sunday. The Bears have won two in a row since a six-game losing streak, while the Jaguars (1-13) are in the lead in the race for the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft after the New York Jets' 23-20 victory at the Los Angeles Rams.

Although Jacksonville is playing out the string in another losing season, Nagy brushed off the idea that the Bears might have an easy weekend in Florida.

“It's two real simple things for us,” Nagy said Monday. “No. 1, if anybody watched that Rams-Jets game yesterday you can see what it means to play in the NFL. It does not matter. And No. 2, we haven't done anything yet. So that's the way we approach this thing.”

Chicago trails Arizona by one game in the playoff chase for the final NFC wild card.

After Sunday's game against the Jaguars, the Bears are host to NFC North champion Green Bay in their regular-season finale. The Cardinals face San Francisco and the Rams in their last two games.

What's working

Handing the ball to David Montgomery has turned around the Bears season.

He became the first Bears rusher since Jordan Howard in 2016 with at least 100 yards in back-to-back games after he gained 146 yards on 32 carries against Minnesota. He has gone over 100 in three of the last four games.

What needs help

Defense against the run. Chicago allowed Dalvin Cook to rush for 132 yards on 24 attempts. Cook's rushing total was the most yards the Bears have given up to any back this season.