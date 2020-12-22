Hall of Famer Greene dies

Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene, considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, has died. He was 58.

Greene died Monday, the family confirmed, as did the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

No cause of death was given.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene,” Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement Monday. “I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man.”

A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Greene finished his career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198). He also had 23 forced fumbles and five interceptions.

Greene was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

He played 15 seasons in the NFL for four teams: the Los Angeles Rams (1985–1992), Pittsburgh Steelers (1993–1995), Carolina Panthers (1996, 1998-99) and San Francisco 49ers. He was All-Pro in 1994 and 1996.

Panthers fire GM Hurney

Carolina fired general manager Marty Hurney after the team lost eight of its last nine games and failed to make the playoffs for a third straight season. Hurney's contract was set to expire after the season. The team will begin its process of finding a replacement immediately.

Pro Bowl picks

Led by their star quarterbacks, Seattle, Kansas City and Green Bay each had seven players selected to the Pro Bowl.

Baltimore also had seven players chosen.

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes joins Buffalo's Josh Allen and Houston's Deshaun Watson as the AFC quarterbacks. For the NFC, it's Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, Seattle's Russell Wilson and Arizona's Kyler Murray.

Extra points

Jalen Hurts will start at quarterback for Philadelphia for the third straight game when the Eagles visit Dallas on Sunday. ... Detroit fired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs. ... Kansas City rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sustained hip and ankle injuries against New Orleans and will miss the remainder of the regular season, though the Chiefs appear optimistic that he could return in the playoffs. ... Cleveland offensive lineman Chris Hubbard's season is likely over after he sustained a serious knee injury in Sunday night's win over the New York Giants.