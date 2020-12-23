Steelers not ready to enter panic mode

PITTSBURGH – Mike Tomlin, to borrow a phrase, trusts the process. So does Ben Roethlisberger and everyone else on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Yet trusting the reeling AFC North leaders will get things turned around following a third straight loss – this one a 27-17 clunker in Cincinnati on Monday night in which the Steelers (11-3) never led against a team that hadn't won since before Election Day – and actually doing it are two different matters entirely.

A week ago, Roethlisberger channeled his inner Aaron Rodgers and said in so many words that everyone needed to just relax. Tomlin pointed to having a normal practice schedule for the first time in a while would help the Steelers regain momentum.

Not so much. Not after three first-half turnovers. Not after the banged-up Bengals and third-string quarterback Ryan Finley mashed Pittsburgh's depleted defensive front seven in the fourth quarter. Not after the worst first-half performance (statistically) of Roethlisberger's Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Now the division title that looked like a lock at the start of December feels considerably more tenuous. The Steelers finish the regular season with a visit from surging Indianapolis (10-4) on Sunday then head to Cleveland to face the Browns (10-4) in what could be a showdown for one of the top four seeds in the AFC.

While stressing whatever has transpired on the field over the past month isn't good enough, Tomlin added that “there won't be sweeping changes to what we're doing. ... We've got to have better performance.”

Washington QB apologizes

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins apologized after photo evidence came to light of him partying with several people unmasked after playing Sunday.

Haskins said on Twitter he spoke with coach Ron Rivera and took full responsibility for putting the team at risk during the pandemic.

“It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action,” Haskins said. “I also want to apologize for creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push. I will learn and grow from this and do what's best for the team moving forward.”

There was no immediate word whether Haskins would be fined or suspended for violating COVID-19 protocols. The team fined him earlier this season for a separate violation.

Haskins started Sunday for the first time since early October and threw two interceptions and a touchdown in a 20-15 loss to Seattle. Rivera called Alex Smith the starter for Washington's next game against Carolina that could be the NFC East clincher.

Extra points

Cleveland offensive lineman Chris Hubbard was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a serious knee injury in Sunday night's win over the New York Giants. Hubbard is expected to undergo surgery this week. ... San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens will miss the rest of the season with a serious elbow injury, makimg third-stringer C.J. Beathard the starter. Mullens will likely need reconstructive surgery. Starter Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared to return to practice, but won't be ready to play Saturday against Arizona.