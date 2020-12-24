Skidding Jaguars holding auditions for crucial roles

The Jacksonville Jaguars are holding all sorts of auditions during Christmas week.

Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon will vie for the starting job in practice before hosting Chicago (7-7). That's right, an open competition in Week 16 of the regular season.

“We've all gone through a lot of situations,” Minshew said. “I don't think anything quite like this.”

Owner Shad Khan, meanwhile, interviewed current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and former Houston executive Rick Smith for the team's general manager position Wednesday. Khan fired Dave Caldwell late last month and made former San Francisco executive Trent Baalke the interim GM.

Riddick, who gained front office experience as director of pro personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles (2010-13) and was a scout with the Eagles and Washington before that, already interviewed for GM openings in Houston and Detroit. Smith, who spent a dozen seasons as Texans GM, already met with Atlanta and is expected to also interview with Detroit.

Panthers Injuries

The Panthers are expected to be without running back Christian McCaffrey and top pass rusher Brian Burns for Sunday's game against Washington.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said both players are doubtful after missing practice Wednesday. Cornerback Troy Pride (hip) is also doubtful and left tackle Russell Okung (calf) missed practice.

The Panthers (4-10) have been eliminated from playoff contention. However, Washington can wrap up the NFC East with a win against the Panthers combined with a victory by Baltimore over the New York Giants.

Burns, who leads Carolina with eight sacks, injured his knee last week in the fourth quarter against Green Bay.

Rhule said not having him in the lineup “really changes our defense.”

Rhule had been targeting this week for McCaffrey's potential return from a thigh injury.

He said he hasn't completely ruled McCaffrey out, but said he would want to see him practice – something McCaffrey has not been able to do since a Nov. 8 loss at Kansas City.

COVID issues in Detriot

The Detroit Lions have resumed practicing without interim coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and some other assistants on the field.