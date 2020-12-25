Christmas game big for both teams

NEW ORLEANS – Vikings receiver Adam Thielen is getting accustomed to playing high-stakes, high-intensity games against the New Orleans Saints.

Here comes another one on Christmas Day.

“Yeah, it's kind of crazy preparing for them; it almost feels like a divisional opponent,” Thielen said. “It's always a difficult game. It's always a tough defense and we always have our work cut out for us. I'm assuming it'll be similar again on Friday.”

This will be the fifth meeting in four years, including two playoff games in which Minnesota scored the winning touchdown on the final play of each.

A victory would allow the Vikings (6-8) to celebrate the holiday by keeping alive thin hopes of sneaking into the playoffs.

For the Saints (10-4), a victory would clinch the NFC South for a fourth straight season and keep alive hopes of winning the top seed in the conference – if Green Bay losses its last two games.

The loser will head into the new year on a three-game skid, but the Saints have the benefit of knowing they'll be in the playoffs regardless.

New Orleans has double-digit wins in each of the past four regular-seasons meetings, only to see their last three playoff runs end short of the Super Bowl, with two losses in overtime and the first coming on a 62-yard Minnesota TD as time expired in regulation.

The Saints' recent wobbles beg the question whether a similar playoff disappointment is again in store. But coach Sean Payton prefers to focus on why this team should be ready to take the next step.

“I love the grit, the toughness of this team. They've come back, played their tails off the next year, got on a roll again this year,” Payton said, referring to New Orleans' nine-game winning streak earlier this year. “Will it need to be the Super Bowl (for the season to be considered successful). Probably so. But you know what? That is a good measuring stick. And that gives you an indication of how organizationally the culture's changed, and we embrace that.”