Kamara ties TD mark with 6 in Saints win

NEW ORLEANS – Alvin Kamara expects a fine for wearing a pair of Christmas-themed shoes that, as it turned out, would also be worthy of a Hall of Fame display.

With a red shoe on his right foot and a green one on his left, Kamara tied an NFL record set in 1929 by running for six touchdowns in a game. He finished with a career-high 155 yards rushing to help New Orleans beat the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 on Friday and clinch a fourth straight NFC South title.

“It just feels good to have one of those days, just for the team,” Kamara said, showering credit on the offensive line and insisting that he did “the small part.”

“I'm not focused on personal, like, goals and yards and stuff like that,” Kamara continued. “As long as the team has success, then personal success will come.”

And it has come all season for Kamara, who during training camp signed a five-year contract worth up to $75 million. He has since set Saints records for rushing TDs in a season with 16 and total TDs with 21 (he has five receiving).

As for wearing shoes that didn't conform to the NFL's uniform codes, Kamara said, “If they fine me, whatever it is, I'll just match it and donate to charity. You know, the Grinch always tries to steal Christmas.”

Kamara slipped a couple tackle attempts and then sprinted into the clear for a 40-yard touchdown on the game's opening drive. He added scoring runs of 1, 5, 6, 7 and 3 yards against a Minnesota defensive front hit hard by injuries, and equaled Hall of Fame fullback Ernie Nevers' achievement.

Minnesota (6-9) was eliminated from playoff contention while allowing the most points by any Vikings team since 1963.

“They just mashed us up front,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, calling his defense “the worst one I've ever had” as a coach. “We couldn't slow them down. It would be 8-yard gain, 7-yard gain.”

The Saints (11-4) never punted, and set a record of yards gained in a game by a Vikings opponent with 583.

Saints coach Sean Payton said it felt like a CFL game, with many first-down conversions coming before New Orleans even got to third down.