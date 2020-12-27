Niners complicate Cards' playoff plans

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The San Francisco 49ers limped into Saturday's game with no more playoff hopes and a group that included third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard, unheralded running back Jeff Wilson and several defensive backups.

Then they went out and pushed around the Arizona Cardinals anyway.

Beathard threw three touchdown passes, Wilson ran for 183 yards, and San Francisco dealt a brutal blow to Arizona's playoff hopes by beating the Cardinals 20-12.

For the 49ers (6-9), the win was all about pride for a team that went to the Super Bowl last year.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't surprised by the gritty performance.

“We're not proud of our record, we'd like to be better, but that doesn't tell the story of who we are,” Shanahan said.

Because of the loss, the Cardinals (8-7) no longer control their own destiny in the playoff race. If the Chicago Bears win their final two games, they will reach the playoffs because of a tiebreaker over the Cardinals.

Beathard was making his first start since 2018 and was 1-9 as a starting quarterback before he was pressed into action against the Cardinals because of injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens.

It's been a difficult past 12 months for Beathard, whose brother Clayton was fatally stabbed last December outside a bar in Nashville, Tennessee. The quarterback is popular among his teammates because of his upbeat personality despite personal and football setbacks.

“That's why people don't mind breaking their neck for him,” Wilson said.

Beathard completed 13 of 22 passes for 182 yards, Wilson earned hard yards on the ground, and the 49ers came up with two big defensive stops late in the fourth quarter, including Ahkello Witherspoon's interception of Kyler Murray's pass in the end zone.

“I think CJ played awesome,” Shanahan said. “I thought he made some plays in the pass game, made some in the zone read. ... Just his leadership out there, the way the guys gravitated to him.”

Arizona started the day positioned as the No. 7 and final team in the NFC playoff field.

“We didn't execute as well as we probably could have,” Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “I didn't call as good of plays as I could've. Give them a ton of credit because I thought they were phenomenal with their effort and execution.”

Murray completed 31 of 50 passes for 247 yards, no touchdowns and the late interception.