Bengals finally get road win

HOUSTON – Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor didn't hear a single complaint when he made his team practice in 10-degree weather on Christmas Day because the Bengals knew the preparation was important if they hoped to finally win a road game.

That preparation paid off Sunday when Samaje Perine scored a 3-yard touchdown late to give the Bengals their first road win in more than two years with a 37-31 victory over the Houston Texans.

“It just tells you all you've got to know about the character and the resolve of this football team... I just couldn't be prouder of the work that they put in here in Week 16,” Taylor said. “We're out of the playoff hunt. It's easy for guys to check out right now and we haven't had a single player do it.”

It's the first road win for Taylor, who is in his second season, and the first time the Bengals (4-10-1) won away from Cincinnati since a 37-36 victory at Atlanta on Sept. 30, 2018.

“It's a big deal,” defensive end Sam Hubbard said. “Like I said earlier in the week, we put an emphasis on it and to actually follow up and do it is huge for us.”

The Bengals have won two games in a row for the first time this season after upsetting the Steelers 27-17 on Monday night.

PANTHERS 20, WASHINGTON 13: In Landover, Maryland, Dwayne Haskins turned the ball over three times before getting benched, Steven Sims muffed a punt return that turned into a Panthers touchdown and Washington blew its first chance to clinch the NFC East.

Haskins was 14 of 28 with a fumble and two interceptions after starting in place of injured veteran Alex Smith, despite violating COVID-19 protocols last week. After being stripped of his captaincy and fined $40,000 for partying without a mask, he was stripped of the ball by Marquis Haynes in the first quarter and picked off by Tahir Whitehead and Tre Boston in the second.

Carolina (5-10) snapped a three-game skid.

COWBOYS 37, EAGLES 17: In Arlington, Texas, Andy Dalton threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns, two to Michael Gallup, as Dallas stayed alive in the NFC East playoff race.

The Cowboys (6-9) won their third consecutive game and still have a chance to win the division. Dallas can overtake Washington (6-9) with a win at the New York Giants and a Washington loss to the Eagles on the final weekend of the regular season. The Giants (5-10) can get in by beating the Cowboys if Washington loses.

RAVENS 27, GIANTS 13: In Baltimore, Lamar Jackson directed four scoring drives in the first half as Baltimore (10-5) kept its playoff hopes alive. With a victory in Cincinnati next week, the Ravens (10-5) will earn a payoff berth.

Jackson guided the Ravens to touchdowns on their first two possessions, then took them into field-goal position on his next two drives for a 20-3 halftime lead.

PACKERS 40, TITANS 14: In Green Bay, Wisconsin, Davante Adams caught three of Aaron Rodgers' four touchdown passes as Green Bay won its fifth consecutive game on a snowy evening.

The Packers (12-3) already have clinched the NFC North title and can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago (8-7) or Seattle (11-4) loses at San Francisco (6-9) next week.

CHARGERS 19, BRONCOS 16: In Inglewood, California, Justin Herbert set the rookie record for most touchdown passes in a season, and Michael Badgley tied a career high with four field goals, including the winning kick with 41 seconds remaining to lift Los Angeles.

Herbert's 9-yard screen pass to Austin Ekeler in the second quarter was his 28th TD throw of the season, surpassing the 27 that Baker Mayfield had for Cleveland in 2018.

Late Saturday

DOLPHINS 26, RAIDERS 25: In Las Vegas, Ryan Fitzpatrick completed a 41-yard pass to Mack Hollins while being dragged down by the facemask to set up Jason Sanders' 44-yard field goal with 1 second remaining to lift Miami.

The Raiders (7-8) chose to run down the clock for a go-ahead field goal instead of trying for a touchdown with Josh Jacobs going down on purpose at the 1-yard line and Derek Carr taking a knee to set up Daniel Carlson's 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds left.

The Dolphins had some late-game magic with Fitzpatrick launching the deep pass to Hollins while being dragged down by Arden Key. The penalty moved the ball down to the Las Vegas 26 to set up Sanders' winning kick.