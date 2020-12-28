Chiefs capture AFC's top seed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – All season, the prolific Kansas City offense had been putting the Chiefs in position to claim the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

It took their defense – and some good fortune – to finally clinch it.

Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with just under two minutes to go Sunday, then watched his defense force Younghoe Koo's 39-yard field-goal try to tie the game.

And when the Pro Bowl kicker faded it right with 9 seconds remaining, the Chiefs had escaped the Falcons 17-14.

Not to mention the Chiefs got their club-record 10th straight win and the AFC's lone first-round playoff bye.

“The defense played their tail off to give us a chance,” Mahomes said, “and the offense found a way to score when we needed to. That's just the championship swagger to know how to win a game even when you don't play well.”

Mahomes finished with 278 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception for the reigning Super Bowl champions, who won their league-record seventh straight one-possession game. Travis Kelce had seven catches for 98 yards and a score to give him 1,426 yards for the season, breaking George Kittle's record for an NFL tight end.

“The real record I'm proud of,” Kelce said, “is this is the first time the Chiefs have ever been 14-1.”

The Falcons (4-11) certainly made it tougher than most people expected. They took the lead when Matt Ryan hit Laquon Treadwell for a 5-yard touchdown with 4:33 to go, then answered Mahomes' touchdown pass to Robinson by marching right down field again. But after forcing Ryan into throwing three straight incomplete passes, they watched Koo head onto the field – and promptly miss for only the time this season.

Instead of heading to overtime, the Falcons headed home with their seventh loss in a one-possession game.

“I told him afterwards, 'The next time you're in that situation, you're going to nail it,' and to not doubt that for a second,” Ryan said. “It's part of the game and you have to move forward.”

Calvin Ridley had five catches for 130 years for the Falcons. Hayden Hurst added five catches for 47 yards and a score.

Both defenses played well in a first half that ended 7-7.

The Falcons' Keanu Neal picked off a pass from Sammy Watkins when the Chiefs tried an audacious fourth-down play, using the wide receiver on a reverse to throw a pass to Mahomes across the field. The pick gave Atlanta the ball at its own 2, and Ryan found Hurst 98 yards later to give the Falcons the early lead.

Kansas City finally took its first lead on Harrison Butker's 53-yard field goal with 14:08 left in the game.