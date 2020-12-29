Playoff scenarios aplenty for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis got into playoff position by ignoring the outside chatter.

After Sunday's collapse at Pittsburgh, the Colts must be even more vigilant tuning out the doubters because their postseason hopes depend on it.

“We have one regular-season game left and our plan is to attack and finish strong,” coach Frank Reich said Monday. “We have to do our best, get to 11 wins, fight hard and get to 11 wins and believe that will be enough.”

That's what this season has come to – winning and scoreboard watching. The 28-24 loss at Pittsburgh sent Indy (10-5) sliding from No. 6 to No. 8 in the AFC pecking order. Seven teams make this year's expanded playoff field.

The Colts dominated the Steelers for 21/2 quarters, taking a 17-point lead that should have been enough.

Instead, the Colts blew it, leaving themselves among five teams vying for the final four AFC playoff spots, with a chance to do everything from win a division title to turning their regular-season finale into an early farewell tour for the fifth time in six years.

The problem for Indy: tiebreakers.

A home loss last month allowed AFC South co-leader Tennessee (10-5) to even the season series with the Colts and take a one-game lead in division play. The Titans head to Houston this weekend with a 4-1 mark against AFC South foes. Indy needs to beat one-win Jacksonville to get to 4-2 in division play.

The wild-card picture looks bleaker.

While Miami, Cleveland and Baltimore are all 10-5, the Dolphins have a better conference record than the other three, and the Browns and Ravens own head-to-head wins over Indy.

But there is a promising twist.

AFC East champion Buffalo hosts Miami and AFC North-winning Pittsburgh visits Cleveland. The Bills and Steelers are fighting for the No. 2 seed and a win by either would open the door for Indy – if it can win.

Indy will have some idea of the possibilities before it takes the field, too. Miami, Cleveland and Baltimore all have early kickoffs. Tennessee and the Colts have late-afternoon starts.

“I don't think it will be hard to bounce back. At this point of the year, you're playing for your season,” Philip Rivers said.

What's working

Run defense. The Steelers ran 14 times for 20 yards, just 1.4 yards per carry, and the Colts need a similar performance if rookie running back James Robinson (ankle) returns this week.

What needs help

Second-half adjustments. The Steelers turned the game with a philosophical change. They abandoned the run and threw down the field. The Colts didn't adapt.

Stock up

RBs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. Taylor ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Hines has become a key contributor in the passing game and as a punt returner.

Stock down

Defense. Despite ranking among the league's top units and completely shutting down Pittsburgh in the first half, big plays and penalties prevented the Colts from getting the Steelers off the field.