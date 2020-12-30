Roethlisberger to rest in finale

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to let Ben Roethlisberger rest up for the playoffs.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger will not play when the AFC North champion Steelers (12-3) visit rival Cleveland (10-5) in the regular-season finale Sunday.

Pittsburgh can finish no worse than third in the AFC and is out of the running for home-field advantage after defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City locked it up last weekend.

Mason Rudolph will start for the Steelers. Last season, Rudolph and Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett were involved in an altercation that involved Garrett ripping off Rudolph's helmet and throwing it.

The Browns can end their 18-year playoff drought with a victory. They are confident that motivation alone will outweigh any lingering bad feelings about facing Rudolph.

“I understand the emotions and all of that kind of stuff, but I feel like Myles' maturity level and the team's maturity level as a whole is that we understand that this is bigger than one incident and bigger than one situation,” Cleveland linebacker Larry Ogunjobi said.

Browns add 2 to COVID list

Cleveland added two more players to their lengthy COVID-19 list. Starting safety Andrew Sendejo and rookie tight end Harrison Bryant were placed on the list, giving Cleveland eight players on the list. It's not yet known if Sendejo or Bryant tested positive for the virus or if they had close contact with an infected person.

Both played in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the New York Jets, when the Browns (10-5) were missing six players, including their top four wide receivers, due to COVID-19 protocols.

Rams place Kupp on COVID list

The Los Angeles Rams, who will be without starting quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday in the season finale against Arizona, also could be missing leading receiver Cooper Kupp. The Rams announced Kupp is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Goff suffered a broken right thumb in Sunday's 20-9 defeat by the Seattle Seahawks and had surgery Monday. Running back Darrell Henderson suffered a high ankle sprain in the loss and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

John Wolford, who has never taken an NFL regular-season snap, will start in Goff's place. Malcolm Brown will start at running back.

Kupp has a team-best 92 catches for 974 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rams also signed quarterback Blake Bortles from the Denver Broncos practice squad.