Colts in final playoff push without starter Castonzo

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will try to make the playoffs Sunday without left tackle Anthony Castonzo.

Coach Frank Reich announced Wednesday the former Pro Bowler will undergo season-ending surgery on his right ankle today. Reich did not explain how the Colts will fill Castonzo's spot on their injury-plagued offensive line.

“I'm not going to go into that right now from a competitive advantage standpoint,” he said. “But we have a plan A and a plan B and we will wrap it up and confirm it on Friday.”

The timing couldn't be worse. Indianapolis (10-5) needs a win over reeling Jacksonville (1-14) on Sunday and a loss by either Baltimore, Cleveland, Miami or Tennessee to make the AFC's expanded seven-team playoff field.

Browns practice halted after tests

Cleveland had two more positive COVID-19 tests – including one for an assistant coach – on Wednesday, throwing its schedule into disorder as the team gets ready to play Pittsburgh on Sunday with a spot in the playoffs riding on the outcome.

The Browns, who have nine players currently on the COVID-19 reserve list, will make the postseason for the first time since 2002 with a win.

The team has not yet identified the positive player and coach Kevin Stefanski would not reveal which of his staff members may have to miss the season finale.

After learning of the positive tests, the team closed its facility to do contact tracing and Stefanski said players were doing virtual meetings – something that has become standard in 2020. The Browns finally got league clearance to re-open their facility at 3:30 p.m.

The league is monitoring the Browns' situation to determine whether the game needs to be moved.

Extra points

The league cites outside influences for the most recent set of positive tests, including exposures during the holiday season. There were 21 new confirmed positive tests among players and 37 among other personnel in the league's latest round of testing for COVID-19. Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, referred to three sources of exposure: household, outside medical providers, and community/social settings. ...

Kansas City plans to rest the majority of its starters against the Los Angeles Chargers, as coach Andy Reid indicated veteran Chad Henne will start at quarterback and Matt Moore will likely be promoted from the practice squad. That means it's nearly certain Patrick Mahomes, who needs just 260 yards passing to reach 5,000 for the season, won't play this week. In addition, Tyreek Hill (hamstring), fellow wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and LeVeon Bell (knee) did not practice Wednesday. ...

Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook is not practicing with the Vikings this week, due to the death of his father. Cook went home to Miami to be with his family after the unexpected passing. ...

New York is making an exception to its restrictions on large gatherings to allow about 6,700 fans to attend a Buffalo home playoff game in January as long as all test negative beforehand. That's about 10% of the stadium's capacity. ...

San Francisco signed Robbie Gould to a renegotiated contract that keeps him on the team through 2022 with a guaranteed contract at a reduced rate from his current deal. Gould was also placed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday and will miss the season finale against Seattle. The 49ers still needed a kicker for this week and signed Tristan Vizcaino.