Bears eye playoff spot; Packers top seed in NFC

CHICAGO – Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are rolling with five straight wins and their second straight NFC North championship.

Something else they would like before the playoffs begin? The No. 1 seed and the bye that comes with it.

Rodgers and the Packers will try to clinch it when they close out the regular season against the playoff-hopeful Chicago Bears today.

“I think our guys have been locked in,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I've been really pleased with just the urgency, the effort, the communication, the energy around our building for the last month and a half.”

The Packers (12-3) began their win streak by dominating the Bears at Lambeau Field. If they beat or tie Chicago (8-7), the No. 1 seed is theirs. A loss or tie by Seattle against San Francisco would also do it for Green Bay.

The Bears have scored 30 or more points in four straight games for the first time since 1965. And if they beat the Packers, they will make the playoffs for the second time in coach Matt Nagy's three seasons.

It's quite a turnaround after losing six in a row. But the Bears bounced back with three straight wins against struggling teams, beating Houston, Minnesota and Jacksonville.

The Bears can still reach the playoffs with a loss if Arizona falls on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. And if both games end in ties, the Bears would be playoff bound.

“When you lose six games like we did, you really rely on the players and coaches that you have inside this building here at Halas (Hall),” Nagy said. “And it's not easy. It's not easy for them, it's not easy for us. But what our guys did is they showed resolve and they kept fighting.”

Swan song?

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and star receiver Allen Robinson could be playing their final game for Chicago, with their contracts expiring.

For Trubisky, it has been a turbulent run since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 pick in 2017. The Bears traded for Nick Foles and opted not to exercise their option for 2021 on their once-prized QB. Trubisky opened the season as the starter, only to get benched in Week 3. But he has performed better in the five games since he returned to the lineup, completing 68% of his passes for 1,243 yards, 10 TDs and four interceptions.

Robinson has a career-high 100 receptions for 1,213 yards. Only Brandon Marshall (118 in 2012) and Matt Forte (102 in 2014) have caught more passes in a season for Chicago.