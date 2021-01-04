Bears reach postseason despite loss

CHICAGO – Aaron Rodgers saw teammates hugging and dancing and coach Matt LaFleur break out a few impressive moves in the locker room celebration.

The Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Then they cut loose.

“I didn't see any tears,” Rodgers said. “I'd probably be the one crying. I think anybody over 30 can appreciate ... the emotions, the perspective changes a little bit. Each moment is a little more special.”

Rodgers threw for four touchdowns, breaking his franchise record for scoring passes in a season, and Green Bay clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC by beating the playoff-bound Chicago Bears 35-16 on Sunday.

The Packers (13-3) earned a bye while winning their sixth in a row and beat Chicago (8-8) for the 19th time in 22 games, counting the postseason.

The Bears are headed to the playoffs for the second time in coach Matt Nagy's three years because Arizona fell to the Los Angeles Rams. Chicago will be at New Orleans (12-4) on Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

“I don't care how we got there,” safety Eddie Jackson said. “We're in. That's the marvel of it.”

Rodgers joined Peyton Manning (2004 and 2013) as the only players to throw for at least 45 touchdowns in multiple seasons. He now has 48, surpassing his previous high of 45 in his first MVP season of 2011, and just five interceptions.

Rodgers completed 19 of 24 passes for 240 yards without getting picked off and had a 147.9 rating. He also improved to 21-5 against Chicago, counting the postseason.

Receiver Davante Adams is doing his part, too.

He broke Sterling Sharpe's team record for receptions in a season and tied his mark for touchdown catches in a year on Sunday. Adams had six receptions to bump his total to 115 and surpass Sharpe's mark of 112 in 1993. His 6-yard score late in the game gave him 18 TDs, matching Sharpe's team record in 1994.

The Bears are the third team since the 1970 merger to reach the playoffs after losing six in a row. The Monsters of the Midway bounced back by winning three straight against struggling teams. But against Green Bay, the result was a familiar one.

Mitchell Trubisky went 33 for 42 with 252 yards and an interception.

Rookie Darnell Mooney set career highs with 11 catches and 93 yards before leaving early in the fourth period with an ankle injury. He was hurt when he was tackled going out of bounds after a catch.

David Montgomery ran for 69 yards and a touchdown and caught nine passes for 63 yards. Cairo Santos made all three field goals, extending his streak to a franchise-record 27. The Bears also lost linebacker Roquan Smith to an elbow injury.

But they'll play at least one more game.

“The season didn't go the way we envision it, but we have another opportunity,” Trubisky said. “It's got to be our best week. It's got to be my best week.”

The Packers lost standout left tackle David Bakhtiari to a season-ending knee injury on Thursday. Even so, they scored on all three possessions in the first half and added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.