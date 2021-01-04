Browns in playoffs for 1st time since '02

CLEVELAND – After nearly two decades of dysfunction, bad draft picks and coaching and front-office changes, the NFL's longest playoff drought is over.

The Cleveland Browns are back in the postseason, qualifying for the first time since 2002 on Sunday by surviving a late Pittsburgh rally for a 24-22 win over the Steelers, who rested quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and other starters.

The Browns (11-5) nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but stopped Pittsburgh's 2-point conversion attempt then recovered an onside kick with 1:22 left.

A week of COVID-19 disruptions concluded in celebration as the Browns ended what had been the NFL's longest postseason drought. Their reward: Another game against the AFC North champion Steelers, in Pittsburgh this weekend.

“We're in the dance,” said first-year coach Kevin Stefanski. “But we've got a lot of work to do.”

Nick Chubb had a touchdown run, Baker Mayfield threw a TD pass – and had several critical runs in the second half – and the Browns hung on as Mason Rudolph brought back the Steelers (12-4), who had the luxury of sitting their best players after clinching the division last week.

Instead of Roethlisberger, who is 23-2-1 in his career against the Browns, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin started Rudolph in the regular-season finale. Roethlisberger will be back for the playoffs.

Rudolph's 2-yard TD pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster with 1:23 left pulled the Steelers within 24-22. But Rudolph badly overthrew Chase Claypool on the 2-point attempt, and Browns tight end Stephen Carlson then fell on the ensuing kick.

The Browns only had to run out the clock and Mayfield, who earlier had a key 28-yard run, scampered for 3 yards on 3rd-and-2 with 1:10 left.

“It's a moment I'll never forget,” Mayfield said. “But we're not satisfied. We expected to be here.”

The win completes a grueling turnaround for the Browns and their passionate fan base. The team's last playoff visit was 197 losses, 14 double-digit-loss seasons and seven coaches ago.

The Browns were clinging to a 10-9 lead in the third quarter when Rudolph, under extreme pressure, floated a pass across the field that was intercepted by reserve cornerback M.J. Stewart.

Cleveland capitalized on the turnover with wide receive Jarvis Landry taking an inside handoff and scoring on a 3-yard run to put the Browns up 24-9. Landry, forced to sit out the first game of his career as a COVID-19 close contact, celebrated his score by rifling the ball against the padded end zone wall.

Chubb's 47-yard touchdown run on Cleveland's first series made it look like the Browns might be on their way to a comfortable win.

But nothing is ever easy for the Browns, and after their offense bogged down, the Steelers got two field goals by backup Matthew Wright to close within 10-6 at halftime.

Rudolph passed for a career-high 315 yards and two touchdowns, but found no solace in playing well.

“A backup quarterback in this league, you don't get many opportunities,” he said. “I didn't care who it was. ... Obviously you want to win the ballgame.”