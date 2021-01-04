Henry gets to 2,000 yards as Titans win AFC South

HOUSTON – Derrick Henry ran into the NFL record books with the best game of his career Sunday.

But it was a lucky bounce that gave the Tennessee Titans a win over Houston Texans and their first AFC South title since 2008.

Henry ran for a career-high 250 yards to surpass 2,000 yards rushing and rookie Sam Sloman's 37-yard field goal bounced off the upright and through for the 41-38 victory.

“I told them I'm fortunate and proud to be their coach,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “They don't quit. They don't give in and I know there's times where you could. ... I think unfortunately that happens sometimes in this league. They didn't. They battled back.”

The Titans (11-5) needed the air game to set up Sloman's winner, though: a 52-yard reception by A.J. Brown moments after a 51-yard field goal by Houston tied it with 18 seconds left.

“In the end, we had some time and we executed and Ryan (Tannehill) and A.J. hooked up,” Vrabel said. “There's a lot to fix and correct. We're not going to apologize for winning 11 games in the National Football League.”

Tennessee will host Baltimore (11-5) on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Henry finished the regular season with a franchise-record 2,027 yards rushing to become the eighth player in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards. He passed Chris Johnson, who had 2,006 yards in 2009.

Henry had touchdown runs of 52 and 6 yards in his third straight 200-yard rushing game against the Texans.

“I got it. I did it,” he said of joining the elite 2,000-yard rushing club. “But I ... wasn't pressing for it, just wanted to be able to win the game as a team and make to the playoffs, win the division.”

Henry entered the game having already secured his second straight rushing title, making him the first player to lead the league in rushing in consecutive seasons since Hall of Famer LaDaianian Tomlinson in 2006-07. Second-place rusher Dalvin Cook of Minnesota entered the week with 1,557 yards rushing and missed Sunday's game after the death of his father.

Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, ran for 1,540 yards last season.

Tennessee had a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter when Tannehill was sacked on fourth-and-11 to give the Texans the ball at their 37. Houston took its first lead when Deshaun Watson found Pharaoh Brown on a 7-yard pass that made it 35-31 with about 10 minutes remaining.

The Titans then capped a long drive with a 5-yard TD run by Tannehill with less than two minutes remaining. Henry reached 2,000 yards with a 6-yard run early in that drive.

Tannehill threw for 216 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores. Watson threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns with an interception as the Texans (4-12) dropped their fifth in a row.