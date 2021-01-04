Indianapolis' wild ride not quite over

OK, they're in. The last AFC team to get through the door, maybe, but in. Now comes the intriguing part for the Indianapolis Colts. Are they soon-to-be-roadkill, just happy to be in the NFL playoffs? Or are they as dangerous as they've sometimes appeared during a regular season that occasionally had the whiff of something special?

Yes, the 11-5 Colts can now take their wild card and proclivity to touch all sides of the compass – on fire one moment, a fire alarm the next – and proudly say what so few would declare with such gusto in January.

We get to go to Buffalo!

They'll be there Saturday, against a Bills team that is on a rampage. In a stadium that doesn't have a roof. What it does have is a team that steamrolled Miami 56-26 on Sunday, doing Indianapolis a big favor. But the favors are over. Still, before the Colts worry about any winter trip to western New York – hoping not to hear the phrase “lake effect snow” in forecasts this week – shouldn't there be a moment for them to savor Sunday?

It was an important mile marker in the post-Andrew Luck era, confirming their postseason reservations with a 28-14 win over Jacksonville. The day started out 20-0, then become a tad dicey, because that is the way these Colts often do business. But in the end, it turned out a history-making testament to what an offense of all ages can do. That was Philip Rivers, the 39-year-old quarterback, handing off to Jonathan Taylor, the 21-year-old rookie running back, who gained more yards than anyone in an Indianapolis uniform ever has. He didn't stop until his 253rd yard. He had 106 in the first quarter. Neither Rivers nor Taylor were around last year; someone old and someone new to help bring the playoffs back. Just like a lot of the defense.

“Nothing is handed to you here. You have to earn everything,” coach Frank Reich said of the journey. “You go through ups and downs. Obviously, it was an interesting year.”

The result seemed inevitable Sunday, right? Well, maybe not 253 yards rushing, or six sacks by the defense. By kickoff, Miami had already lost and the playoff door was wide open. Could anyone imagine, with the entire season on the table, the Colts losing at home to a 1-14 team? Even if the one win was against Indianapolis four months ago? It would have made Sunday a day that lived in infamy, and the Colts weren't going to let that happen.

Ah, but there was one last turn in the road. With a playoff spot in the bag, the Colts retired to their happy locker room in hopes of watching Houston finish off Tennessee, which would clinch the AFC South title for Indianapolis. It looked like overtime in Houston, but then the Titans pulled off a 52-yard pass in the last 18 seconds – the gathered Colts cringed at the Texans' pass coverage – and that was followed by a 37-yard field goal that caromed off the upright and bounced the Tennessee way. Somehow, the swaying fate of the afternoon fit the motif of the season.

It meant the wild card for the Colts. And that means Buffalo. The Bills are 13-3 and have won six in a row by an average of 19.8 points, the three most recent by 29, 29 and 30. Their only loss at home was 11 weeks ago, to Kansas City. And certainly, they're due for some postseason good news. They haven't won a playoff game in 25 years. A division title and home game with Baltimore sounded much more pleasant for Indianapolis.

“Is being AFC South champions, is that important? It is, so it hurt,” Reich said. “But it doesn't take away the thrill of getting in. This is probably a year, more than any year with COVID-19, where ... it matters who you play but as far as on the road, at home, not as much as an advantage or disadvantage.”

The Colts have had moments where they've looked every bit the part of potential troublemaker. They beat Green Bay, Tennessee in Nashville. They've won four of five. The defense tends to keep them in games. The surging running game can come in handy now.

“Playoff football is unique,” Reich said. “I feel like our running game is ascending at the right time for going into this time of year.”

Other moments, they're not so scary. Still, you never know what can happen in the playoffs. Sunday was the 28th anniversary of the biggest comeback in NFL postseason history, when Buffalo rallied from 35-3 down to stun the Houston Oilers in overtime. The quarterback that day for the Bills was standing on the Colts sideline Sunday. Frank Reich. “We're ready to roll,” he said of the Colts.

He's very popular in Buffalo. But he won't be this weekend.

Mike Lopresti's columns appear periodically in the Journal Gazette.