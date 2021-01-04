Ravens run all over Bengals

CINCINNATI – As one of the NFL's worst COVID-19 outbreaks sidelined star players, and injuries hit others, the Baltimore Ravens didn't look like a playoff team in late November.

But as quarterback Lamar Jackson came roaring back, so did Baltimore.

After a Dec. 2 loss to Pittsburgh with Jackson on the COVID-19 list, the Ravens rebounded and won the next four.

That set them up to earn a wild card with a victory in the finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, who finally had some momentum after winning two straight.

The Ravens left no doubt they belonged in the postseason with a 38-3 rout of the Bengals on Sunday, with Jackson throwing three touchdown passes and becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with two seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards.

The Ravens (11-5) ran for a club record 404 yards – the fourth team since 1950 to gain more than 400 in a single game – and amassed 525 overall in advancing to the playoffs for the third straight season.

The Ravens took the fifth seed in the AFC with Miami's loss at Buffalo and will play AFC South champion Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

For the Bengals (4-11-1) – the only AFC North team not in the playoffs – it was a demoralizing end to another disappointing season.

“We're a better team than what we showed today,” said Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor, who is 6-25-1 in his two seasons running the team.

BILLS 56, DOLPHINS 26: In Orchard Park, New York, Josh Allen and Buffalo placed an emphatic stamp on a breakout season with a rout of Miami in a game the Dolphins could have clinched a playoff berth with a win.

Allen threw three touchdown passes and Isaiah McKenzie scored three times, including returning a punt return 84 yards, in a game Buffalo blew the game open by scoring on four consecutive second-quarter possessions. With the win, the Bills (13-3) clinched the AFC's No. 2 playoff seed and will host the Colts on Saturday.

GIANTS 23, COWBOYS 19: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, rookie Xavier McKinney intercepted Dallas' Andy Dalton in the end zone with 1:15 remaining, giving the Giants a victory over the Cowboys and a chance at an unprecedented, six-win playoff berth.

New York's postseason chances relied on the Philadelphia Eagles, who played Washington on Sunday night. Washington could have claimed the NFC East with a win or tie. Otherwise, the Giants would take it for the first time since 2011.

SEAHAWKS 26, 49ERS 23: In Glendale, Arizona, Russell Wilson connected on two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks rallied for the win.

Seattle will host the division rival Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round Saturday. Wilson finished 20 of 36 passing for 171 yards. Lockett had 12 catches for 90 yards.

RAMS 18, CARDINALS 7: In Inglewood, California, John Wolford passed for 231 yards and rushed for 56 more in his NFL debut, and the Los Angeles Rams are headed to the playoffs.

Troy Hill returned an interception 84 yards for a TD to lead yet another dominant defensive performance by the Rams, who earned their third postseason berth in four years under coach Sean McVay.

Kyler Murray passed for 87 yards after sitting out for most of the first three quarters with an ankle injury for the Cardinals, who missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. Arizona would have clinched a postseason spot with a victory.

SAINTS 33, PANTHERS 7: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Drew Brees threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, the Saints had five interceptions to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Saints will host the seventh-seeded Chicago Bears in the wild-card round Sunday.Ty Montgomery ran for 105 yards on 18 carries for the Saints, who became the first team to sweep the NFC South by going 6-0 since the division was formed in 2002.

Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater was benched midway through the third quarter. The former Saints quarterback finished 13 of 23 for 176 yards.