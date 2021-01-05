Chargers can Lynn after 4 seasons

COSTA MESA, Calif. – A four-game winning streak at the end of the season wasn't enough to save Anthony Lynn's job with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Owner Dean Spanos on Monday fired Lynn after four seasons. Lynn led the franchise to the playoffs in 2018 but Los Angeles had losing records the last two seasons.

The Chargers were 3-9 after a 45-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Dec. 6, the worst loss in franchise history. They bounced back strongly by going unbeaten the rest of the way, including a 38-21 victory over Kansas City on Sunday, though the Chiefs sat out many key players.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, a strong contender for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, set a rookie record with 31 touchdown passes in 15 starts and said he learned a lot from Lynn.

“He allowed me to step up and be a leader,” Herbert said. “He taught me a lot of things about how to manage the huddle, how to step in there and take command.”

Hired by the Chargers in January 2017, Lynn was the first Black head coach in franchise history and had one year remaining on his contract. He had a 33-31 regular-season mark.

Jaguars' owner taking charge

After nine NFL seasons and little success on the field, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is taking a more hands-on approach to fixing the franchise's most glaring problems. Khan is handling the search for his next coach and general manager mostly alone, with some help from Jaguars President Mark Lamping.

“This time around, I think I have a much better sense myself,” Khan said after firing coach Doug Marrone. “I'm the key decision maker.”

Khan plans to have the team's next power duo report directly to him, a structure he expects will keep him more in the loop on major personnel decisions.

Marrone went 25-44 in four-plus seasons in Jacksonville, including 2-1 in the postseason.

Extra points

The New York Jets fired head coach Adam Gase. ... John Elway will hire a general manager who will report to him but have final say on the draft, free agency and the roster. ... Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs received minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after a pre-dawn single-vehicle crash. ... Cleveland will make its first playoff appearance since 2002 without defensive end Olivier Vernon, who will have surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon. ... An MRI on Mike Evans' injured left knee showed no structural damage and the receiver's status for Tampa Bay's first playoff game in 13 years is day to day.