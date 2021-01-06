Browns coach to miss game with COVID-19

CLEVELAND – Amid a masked, muted celebration in the locker room after the Browns ended the NFL's longest playoff drought, coach Kevin Stefanski asked for a game ball then told Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio to step forward.

Stefanski flipped the ball to Bitonio, who had survived seven long season s, 0-16 in 2017, the Johnny Manziel mess and numerous coaching changes.

Two days later, nothing is certain with the Browns.

Positive COVID-19 tests have knocked Stefanski, Bitonio, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and at least two assistant coaches out of Cleveland's wild-card game at Pittsburgh on Sunday night – the Browns' first playoff appearance since the 2002 season.

The Browns announced Tuesday that Stefanski tested positive for the coronavirus, which has plagued the team in recent weeks and has thrown Cleveland's plans this week into disarray.

Stefanski, who in his first year returned the Browns to respectability, can only coach virtually from home this week. He'll be replaced by special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, and the Browns will have to make other staff adjustments as tight ends coach Drew Petzing and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard are also out. With Stefanski out, coordinator Alex Van Pelt will assume Cleveland's play-calling duties.

Despite the Browns' issues – they now have eight rotational players and five coaches on the COVID-19 list – league spokesman Brian McCarthy said the game is on schedule.

The Browns also placed defensive end Olivier Vernon (Achilles tendon) and rookie guard Nick Harris (knee) on injured reserve. Also,receiver Rashard Higgins was cited for drag racing by police in Westlake, Ohio. According to an incident report, Higgins' car and another vehicle were stopped Tuesday morning. The report said a marijuana joint was “found and destroyed.”

The Steelers have their own COVID-19 issues. Starting cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Eric Ebron missed Sunday's loss after being placed on the COVID-19 list a day earlier. Haden tested positive; his status for the playoff game remains uncertain.

Manning leads 15 Hall finalists

Peyton Manning, no surprise, is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021. The star quarterback, owner of a record five NFL Most Valuable Player awards and two Super Bowl titles, was the first finalist revealed by the hall on Tuesday night.

Manning, of course, was one of the most prolific passers in NFL history. In 18 pro seasons and 265 starts out of 266 games played since being the top overall draft choice by Indianapolis in 1998, he had 14 seasons with 4,000-plus yards passing.

When he retired following leading Denver to the 2015 league title, Manning held NFL records for career passing yards (71,940), career passing touchdowns (539) and consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns (13).

Joining Manning as a finalist was one of the players he threw to, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, a finalist for the second time. First-year eligible Calvin Johnson and second-time finalist Torry Holt also made the cut among receivers.

Four defensive backs, including current 49ers general manager John Lynch, advanced. This will be Lynch's eighth time as a finalist, while it's the first for Charles Woodson in his initial year of eligibility, and Ronde Barber, and the second for appearance in the finals for Leroy Butler.

Two of the NFL's most dependable defensive linemen got to the finals: sack master Jared Allen and Richard Seymour, made the cut, as did linebackers Zach Thomas. Sam Mills and Clay Matthews.

Two offensive linemen who have been frequent finalists round out the potential class of 2021: Alan Faneca and Tony Boselli.