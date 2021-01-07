Virus not stopping Stefanski

CLEVELAND – Confined to his home before the season's biggest game, coach Kevin Stefanski vowed not to let COVID-19 stop him from getting the Browns ready for the playoffs.

Stefanski doesn't know how he contracted the virus. That's unimportant at this point.

Beating the Pittsburgh Steelers is all that matters.

“We've got to find a way,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski has preached “next man up” all season to his players, and the same holds true when they're without their head coach.

“We have established an identity,” he said. “We did it back in the spring. We told the guys how we were going to play. We made sure that we brought players in here that fit that mold, and I think the guys understand perfectly how we play and how we win.

“It does not change, regardless of who is on the sideline.”

Stefanski won't be able to coach the Browns on Sunday night, and the team will also be without Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio, the team's longest-tenured player who went through seven long seasons for his first taste of the playoffs.

Bitonio tested positive Tuesday along with wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, tight ends coach Drew Petzing and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard. They've joined a long list of players and three other coaches on the reserve/COVID-19 list that's sure to change.

The Browns did have a good development as starting linebacker B.J. Goodson was activated from the COVID-19 list. The team's defensive signal-caller missed the past two games after testing positive.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who previously worked with Stefanski in Minnesota, will serve as Cleveland's acting head coach. Stefanski said Priefer was an easy choice.

Extra points

The New York Jets kicked off their coaching search by interviewing Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. With six vacancies around the league, he is one of the most popular candidates. Bieniemy also interviewed with Atlanta and Detroit earlier this week. ... New York Giants co-owner John Mara said 69-year-old Dave Gettleman would be back for a fourth season despite seeing the team win 15 games in his first three years as general manager.