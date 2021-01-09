Rams-Seahawks ready for Round 3

SEATTLE – In the immediate aftermath of clinching a return to the playoffs, Aaron Donald made perfectly clear he was thrilled to be getting his wish.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive star wanted another shot at Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

“They got the division, and they were happy about that. And now they have to see us again, a third time,” Donald said. “When you're playing a team that you see twice a year, you've kind of got a feel for each other. They know what you're going to do, we know what they are going to do. It's pretty much man on man, and the best team should win.”

For the second time in three weeks, the Rams and Seahawks will clash today, this time in the opening round of the NFC playoffs. It's a matchup overflowing with familiarity and a history of close games not decided until the fourth quarter.

But there is uncertainty this time. The Rams (10-6) have not said whether quarterback Jared Goff or backup John Wolford will be under center to face the Seahawks.

Goff injured his thumb in the second half of Seattle's 20-9 win over the Rams in Week 16. Surgery left Goff a spectator Sunday while Wolford directed an 18-7 win over Arizona to clinch the Rams' postseason berth.

And now? It's been a smoke screen of gamesmanship by Rams coach Sean McVay about which of his quarterbacks will be trying to solve a Seahawks defense that held Los Angeles to less than 10 points for only the sixth time in McVay's tenure less than 14 days ago.

“You talk to Jared and then you'd kind of just take it a day at a time,” McVay said. “I know that he's in the mindset and the mentality of trying to prepare himself to get ready to play a game.”

Seattle (12-4) will be playing host to a playoff game for the first time since January 2017, the last time the Seahawks claimed the NFC West title.