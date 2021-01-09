Washington not cowering

LANDOVER, Md. – Running off the field after Washington clinched a spot in the playoffs, Chase Young couldn't contain his excitement about who's up next.

“Tom Brady!” Young yelled. “Tom Brady, I'm coming. I want Tom! I want Tom!”

Young and NFC East champion Washington will get Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight in the wild-card round as a home underdog. Young's first NFL playoff game is Brady's 42nd and first not in a New England Patriots uniform, a chance for the 43-year-old to add to his career accomplishments.

“Nothing is given – you have to earn everything,” Brady said. “We're going up against a division winner and a team that's very talented. Certainly on defense they have a lot of playmakers, so we have to put it all together. In order to advance, you have to play good football.”

Tampa Bay (11-5) has done that with Brady, riding a four-game winning streak since its bye. Washington (7-9) won the league's worst division thanks in large part to Young's stellar rookie season and quarterback Alex Smith's leadership two years since severely breaking his right leg.

Brady's postseason résumé is well-documented: 30 victories, six Super Bowl championships – double Washington's franchise history. Young is fired up to take his shot at Brady after leading all rookies with 71/2 sacks.

“I'm excited to go against the best,” Young said. “You think I'm not going to be excited to play against the G.O.A.T.? Then you're tripping. And that is what it is. I'm excited to play against Big Tom. I'm not going to apologize for saying I want Tom. No. I want Tom Brady. I want every quarterback I play against.”

Getting to Brady with a front four of Young and fellow first-round picks Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne is Washington's best, if not only, chance to pull the upset.

“We've got our hands full with that D-line, one of the best D-lines in the league,” Brady said. “We're prepared for a tough challenge, and it should be a fun game.”

Coaching history

This will be the first playoff game with a female coach on each sideline. Tampa Bay has two in assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar; Washington has full-year coaching intern Jennifer King, who assists with running backs.

QB shuffle?

Smith missed two games with a strained right calf in the leg he broke in 2018 and struggled with mobility in the division-clinching win last weekend at Philadelphia. He's 5-1 as the starter this season and might be able to play even with limited practice snaps, but Washington coach Ron Rivera broached the possibility this week of rotating Smith and backup Taylor Heinicke.