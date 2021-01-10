Saints focus on staying in present

NEW ORLEANS – Saints linebacker Demario Davis' largely productive NFL career also has had its share of disappointing, teachable moments.

Losing seasons with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns helped Davis cherish recent postseason opportunities with New Orleans. And in the playoffs, Davis has experienced excruciating losses in each of the past three seasons – with the decisive score coming on each game's final play.

So as the four-time NFC South champion Saints (12-4) embark on yet another playoff run, starting today against the recently resurgent Chicago Bears (8-8) in the Superdome, Davis is imploring teammates to narrow their focus and stay in the present.

“The only thing that we're promised is this moment. That is the only clock that you could be looking at,” Davis said. “It isn't like, as a team, you've got so many opportunities to be here. The only moment we have is right now and it's all about what we do with it right now.”

For the Saints, the stakes are high because their quarterback is 41-year-old Drew Brees, who has become synonymous with New Orleans the past 15 seasons. Brees brought the football-obsessed community it's lone major pro sports championship 11 seasons ago, and became the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing. Brees will turn 42 on Friday and hasn't committed to playing beyond this season, so each game could be his last.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky, now in his fourth NFL season, is in the playoffs for the second time after what was a turbulent 2020 for him.

Trubisky was benched this season and has started just nine games. But the Bears went 6-3 in those games, with three victories in four games to close the regular season and sneak into the playoffs.

“We got nothing to lose. We know everybody is overlooking us,” Trubisky said. “We've got to come in playing smart and play disciplined football, but that doesn't mean coming in being uptight. I think, go in and play free.”

The takeaway

The Bears will likely need a dynamic performance from a defense that ranked among the top 10 much of the season if they're going to knock out the high-powered Saints. The problem is that group isn't producing momentum-changing plays as much as it would like.

The Bears tied for 25th in the NFL in takeaways with 18 and were middle of the road in sacks with 35, 17th in the league.

Two-time Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson had no interceptions for the first time in his career after picking off 10 passes his first three seasons.

Khalil Mack had nine sacks – his second straight year in single digits. And Robert Quinn had just two sacks, down from 111/2 for Dallas last season.

Dynamic trio

Brees, receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara could all be back on the field together today – something circumstances have largely prevented this season. Thomas has missed nine games, largely because of an ankle injury. Brees has missed four games with rib and lung issues. Kamara was out last week because of COVID-19. They haven't all played together since Brees was injured in Week 10.

Eyeing-a-Rob

Bears star receiver Allen Robinson went from matching a career high with 10 receptions in a win over Jacksonville to catching a season-low two passes for 37 yards in the loss to Green Bay last week.

Considering his dominant form for much of the season, the Bears would like to get him more involved – if he's healthy.

The Bears listed Robinson as missing some practice time this week because of a hamstring injury.