Ravens corral Henry, Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Lamar Jackson finally has his first postseason victory – on the road, no less.

Combine that with Baltimore smothering 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry, and the Ravens look playoff tough.

Jackson ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 as the Ravens rallied from 10 points down and beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 Sunday in their AFC wild-card game.

Baltimore also held Tennessee to its fewest points all season.

The Titans (11-6) had the ball and a chance to tie when Marcus Peters intercepted Ryan Tannehill's pass intended for Kalif Raymond with 1:50 left.

“We finished finally,” Jackson said. “We finally finished.”

The Ravens (12-5) will now play either top-seeded Kansas City or Buffalo in a divisional game set up by how Baltimore stopped Henry for the first time in three games.

The All-Pro ran all over the Ravens with 328 yards rushing combined in the past two meetings. With Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams back on the Baltimore D-line, Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards.

“Our defense was tired of hearing the noise,” Jackson said. “And they did what they were supposed to do.”

Henry credited the Ravens with being the better team.

“This definitely is going to sting probably in my mind for the rest of this year until we suit back up,” said Henry, who missed two key plays following an 7-yard catch midway through the third quarter after losing a shoe.

Baltimore also slowed a Tennessee offense that tied for fourth averaging 30.7 points a game and had more offensive yards per game during the season than any team but Kansas City. The Ravens finished with a 401-209 yards edge in total offense.

“This may be the best win I've ever been associated with ...,” said Baltimore coach John Harbaugh, who won a Super Bowl eight years ago and now has eight road playoff victories, surpassing the career mark of Hall of Famer Tom Landry and Tom Coughlin.

“It was a very strong effort. Our tackling was strong, all the outside backers. That kind of physicality. We were able to hit him with multiple helmets and take him back.”

The Titans lost their first home playoff game in 12 years and now have had three of their past eight postseasons ended on their own field by Baltimore.

“We won the division, hosted a home playoff game,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “Wasn't good enough today. Our guys competed and battled and came up short.”

Tennessee sacked Jackson five times and got an interception. But the Titans couldn't slow Jackson enough after halftime. Jackson turned in the sixth 100-yard rushing game by a quarterback in the postseason, and joined Colin Kaepernick with two.